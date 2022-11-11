Castellum to build new police station in Hisingen

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction of Hisingen's new police station on Exportgatan has now begun. Castellum is creating purpose-built premises on the site where the old printing office for the Swedish daily Göteborgs-Posten once stood. The new police station is approximately 9,000 square metres in size, and is expected to be ready for occupancy during the second quarter of 2025.

The Greater Gothenburg Hisingen precinct will move from its premises on Vågmästareplatsen to the new premises adjacent to the E6 motorway. The bus stop will be moved closer to the property, and a new footpath is being constructed to increase accessibility for pedestrians.

The Swedish Police Authority is one of Castellum's largest tenants.



"Castellum is extremely proud of being entrusted with constructing a complex building for the Swedish Police Authority and the Greater Gothenburg Hisingen police precinct. We look forward to handing over a state-of-the-art property in 2025 that will help the authority in its vital daily activities," says Mariette Hilmersson, Regional Managing Director at Castellum.

Castellum's transaction in brief:

Investment volume: approximately SEK 470 M

Lettable area 9,000 sq. m.

Rental value and length of contract: approximately SEK 445 M over 15 years

over 15 years Occupancy rate: 100%

