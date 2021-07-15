Castellum's half-year report, January-June 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Strong half-year and increased pace of investment

Income for the period January–June 2021 totalled MSEK 2,936 (2,999).

Income from property management amounted to MSEK 1,615 (1,689), equivalent to SEK 5.88 (6.18) per share – a decrease of 5%.

Changes in value on properties amounted to MSEK 3,122 (418) and on derivatives to MSEK 117 (–209).

Net income for the period amounted to MSEK 5,550 (1,534), corresponding to SEK 20.20 (5.62) per share.

Long-term net reinstatement value (EPRA NRV) amounted to SEK 227 per share (199), an increase of 14%.

Net investments amounted to MSEK –8,986 (1,378) of which MSEK 335 (292) pertained to acquisitions, MSEK 1,679 (1,205) to new construction, extensions and reconstructions, and MSEK 11,000 (119) to sales.

Net lettings for the period were MSEK 66 (200).

"We have had one of the strongest half-year earnings in the company's history. Moreover, investments during the year have consolidated Castellum's position as a Nordic platform and made the company an interesting investment option in offices and logistics in the Nordic region. We have both the competence and financial capacity for growth moving forward, and contribute to risk diversification, sustainability and a high degree of liquidity in an international property portfolio," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum AB.

Attachment: Half-year report, January–June 2021

This disclosure contains information that Castellum AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Security Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:00 a.m. CEST on 15 July 2021.

