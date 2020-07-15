Castellum's Half-year Report January-June 2020

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong first half of the year with 9% growth in income from property management

Income for the period January- June 2020 amounted to MSEK 2,999 (MSEK 2,871 corresponding period previous year).

amounted to MSEK 2,999 (MSEK 2,871 corresponding period previous year). Income from property management amounted to MSEK 1,689 (1,543), corresponding to SEK 6.18 (5.65) per share - an increase of 9%.

(5.65) per share - an increase of 9%. Changes in value on properties amounted to MSEK 418 (1,882) and on derivatives to MSEK -209 (-297).

Net income after tax for the period amounted to MSEK 1,534 (2,586), corresponding to SEK 5.62 (9.47) per share.

(9.47) per share. Long term net asset value amounted to SEK 199 (184) per share - an increase of 8%. Net investments amounted to MSEK 1,378 (-186) of which MSEK 292 (2,770) were acquisitions, MSEK 1,205 (1,473) new constructions, extensions and reconstructions and MSEK 119 (4,057) sales.

(184) per share - an increase of 8%. Net investments amounted to MSEK 1,378 (-186) of which MSEK 292 (2,770) were acquisitions, MSEK 1,205 (1,473) new constructions, extensions and reconstructions and MSEK 119 (4,057) sales. Net lease for the period amounted to MSEK 200 (4).

"It is still too early to draw any conclusions about how the corona pandemic will ultimately affect our industry. What we can say today is that Castellum has so far managed the challenge in a good way. In terms of results, we have hardly seen any negative impact. On the contrary, the profit for the first six months increased by 9% and we show marginal positive value adjustments of the total property portfolio," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO, Castellum AB. "After our strong first six months, I humbly believe that 2020 will eventually result in increased income from our property management, and thus also the dividend, for the 23rd consecutive year," says Saxborn.

Enclosure: Interim report January-June 2020

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8:00 am CET on July 15, 2020.

For further information contact:



Henrik Saxborn

CEO, Castellum AB

+ 46(0)31-60-74-50

Ulrika Danielsson

CFO, Castellum AB

+46(0)706-47-12-61

