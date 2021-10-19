Castellum: Intense pace of investment and increased Nordic expansion

Castellum's interim report, January–September 2021

Income for the January- September 2021 period totalled MSEK 4,437 (4,488).

period totalled MSEK 4,437 (4,488). Income from property management amounted to MSEK 2,503 (2,588), equivalent to SEK 9.14 (9.48) per share - a change of -4%.

(9.48) per share - a change of -4%. Change in value on properties amounted to MSEK 4,531 (816) and on derivatives to MSEK 191 (-212).

Net income for the period amounted to MSEK 7,064 (2,549), corresponding to SEK 25.79 (9.33) per share.

(9.33) per share. Long-term net reinstatement value (EPRA NRV) amounted to SEK 230 per share (200), an increase of 15%.

per share (200), an increase of 15%. Net investments amounted to MSEK -3,374 (1,996) of which MSEK 8,846 (317) pertained to acquisitions, MSEK 2,488 (1,800) to new construction, extensions and reconstructions, and MSEK 14,708 (121) to sales. Moreover, SEK 11.7 billion was invested in the Norwegian listed property company Entra.

was invested in the Norwegian listed property company Entra. Net lettings for the period were MSEK 93 (191).

"Our underlying business is strong, and we are experiencing a healthy rental and property market, which our net lettings and robust increase in value from the last quarter in particular testify to," says Jakob Mörndal, acting CEO of Castellum AB.

The report can be found at www.castellum.se/the-bid-on-kunsleden.

