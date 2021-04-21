Castellum: High level of activity and stable earnings

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Income for the period January–March 2021 totalled MSEK 1,502 (1,476).

Income from property management amounted to MSEK 779 (794), equivalent to SEK 2.82 (2.91) per share – a change of –3%.

(2.91) per share – a change of –3%. Change in value on properties amounted to MSEK 1,607 (3) and on derivatives to MSEK 19 (–167).

Net income for the period amounted to MSEK 3,840 (482), corresponding to SEK 13.90 (1.76) per share.

(1.76) per share. Long-term net reinstatement value (EPRA NRV) amounted to SEK 220 per share (193), an increase of 14%.

per share (193), an increase of 14%. Net investments amounted to MSEK –9,014 (643) of which MSEK 177 (75) pertained to acquisitions, MSEK 688 (568) to new construction, extensions and reconstructions, and MSEK –9,879 (0) to sales.

Net lettings for the period were MSEK 40 (99).

In order to promote increased shareholder value, the Board has after the end of the period decided to repurchase own shares by virtue of the authorisation from the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

"We have started the year with a high level of activity in the property portfolio for the purpose of streamlining and meeting customers' increasing demands, primarily in the warehouse and logistics segment. Our strategy behind the major sales in logistics has been to benefit from the drastically lowered yields, to sell older properties for SEK 10 billion in two transactions and to make major valuation gains.", says Henrik Saxborn, CEO at Castellum AB.

