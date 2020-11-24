Castellum double world leader in sustainability

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Success continues for Castellum's sustainability effort. Today, the results of the 2020 sustainability evaluation Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark are released, showing that we are world leaders in the category for office/industrial, for the fifth consecutive year.

"This strengthens our position as the most sustainable real estate company in the Nordics. I view the ranking as proof that our strategy is right, that we do a really good job and that focusing on sustainability is profitable", says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum AB.

The past week has been a prize-winning streak for Castellum's sustainability work. Last Friday, for the fifth year in a row, Castellum became the only Nordic real estate company on the world's most prestigious sustainability index, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index - and also #5 in the ranking of the world's real estate companies. DJSI is the most prestigious sustainability index in the world and only seven Swedish companies are on the list.

And today we received news that we also retain the position as global leader in the office/industrial category in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark. GRESB is an international benchmark tool that measures and evaluates the sustainability work of real estate companies and real estate funds. A total of 1,200 real estate companies and funds in 64 countries were evaluated this year, covering the majority of the globally listed real estate sector.

"This is both cool and important," says Filip Elland, sustainability manager at Castellum. "These comprehensive analyzes are used to evaluate the world's real estate companies by large investors, including the AP funds once set up to contribute with long term revenue to the Swedish pension system. This helps investors to make informed decisions to make more sustainable investments in favor of the whole planet".

Five consecutive years at the top of the world's most important sustainability rankings. What is the key to our success?

1. That our sustainability goals are linked to the global goals and to the industry's sustainability challenges. In 2020, we are one of the first real estate companies in the world to adopt roadmaps with clear steps to achieve our Science Based Target goal of net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. We recently started operations in northern Europe's largest solar cell facility on a roof in Hisingen Logistics Park, we are building the world's first climate-neutral police building made entirely of wood and this summer we became the first in Scandinavia with a WELL-certified office building that focuses on the health and well-being of those who work inside a property.

2. That sustainability is integrated both in the day-to-day work and in the larger projects. These include energy efficiency, diversity and planning for solar cells in all our buildings.

3. That we work in a structured manner, continuously following up and making careful risk assessments. Sustainability is part of our culture. These issues are prioritized by the board and management as well as by managers and employees throughout the company.

For further information contact:

Henrik Saxborn, CEO Castellum AB, +46.31.607450

Filip Elland, Head of Sustainability at Castellum, +46.703.206326

About Castellum:

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centres and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be completely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.se

