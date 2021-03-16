Castellum acquires development rights to build 20,000 sqm of warehouse and logistics in Malmö

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum steps up its strategic investment in warehousing and logistics in selected premium locations. Following a SEK 50 million acquisition, the company now owns over 42,000 sq.m of attractive land on Malmö's outer ring road.

With buildable land as a scarce commodity in the Öresund region, the geographical location can hardly be better; half an hour from Copenhagen and with direct access to the E6 and the market to the north.

The window of opportunity opened when AkzoNobel decided to sell unused land adjacent to its paint factory in Sunnanå. Following a bidding process with several stakeholders, Castellum was offered the opportunity to acquire the attractive site, which is planned in detail for warehousing and industrial purposes. The deal implicates continued strategic portfolio relocation by investing in new development in warehousing and logistics, a priority sector for Castellum.

-We hit the spot on market demand: perfect location, modern buildings with efficient construction. Here we can develop both volume warehouses and terminals according to the tenants' needs. We expect great interest from prospective tenants and have already several interesting dialogues underway, says Ola Orsmark, CEO of Castellum Region Öresund.

The business in brief:

Castellum acquires the land property Sunnanå 8:51, in Burlöv

Acquisition price including overheads: approx. SEK 50 million

Seller: AkzoNobel

Land area: 42,593 sqm

Lettable area: approximately 20,000 sqm

Access date: March 10, 2021

