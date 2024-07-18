Cast Saw Devices Market to be worth US$ 273.6 Million by 2031 | States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Medical materials used to cover and support broken bones and assist in the recovery process of the patient are called casts, and devices used to operate such casts with minimal invasion are called cast saw devices. Such devices operate to remove plasters with no damage to the patient's skin.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The market report of TMR suggests that the anticipated global cast saw device market size will reach USD 273.6 million by 2034. The market value recorded in 2023 is USD 182.8 million. Owing to a sluggish advancement of the industry occurring at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, several opportunities are likely to be created for new entrants and key players.

Cast saw devices are specialized tools used for safely and effectively removing orthopedic casts. These devices typically feature oscillating blades designed to cut through hard materials like plaster or fiberglass without harming the underlying skin. The global increase in orthopedic conditions, such as arthritis, degenerative disorders, and fractures, is a key factor augmenting the cast saw devices market growth. These conditions make casts and medical casting saw devices critical care components in healthcare facilities.

Innovations in cast saw device technology, including the development of more efficient, safer, and user-friendly devices, additional drive market growth. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, increases the adoption of cast saw devices in hospitals and clinics. The incorporation of digital sensors, ergonomic minimalist designs, and noiseless features enhances patient comfort and the overall rehabilitation experience. Companies manufacturing cast saw devices are innovating in surgical bone saw equipment and plaster cutting devices to meet the rising global demand.

Additionally, the increase in sports-related injuries and a growing interest in physical fitness contribute to the demand for cast saw devices over the forecast period. North America is anticipated to hold a foremost position in the global cast saw devices market, due to increasing number of osteoporotic fractures in the U.S. market.

With the rising cases of orthopedic diseases, including osteoporosis, fractures, and many more, the demand for relevant treatments and therapies is expected to grow. This rising demand is expected to assist the growing prospects for the competitive landscape.

The growing geriatric population is a key driver for orthopedic disorders. Owing to the reduced bone density and calcium deficiency with age, the probability of fractures and other chronic orthopedic issues increases, creating prospects for leading organizations in the ecosystem.

Coverings of fiberglass and materials used in plasters can be removed effectively with the help of cast saws. The comfort level of patients can be maintained with the help of such operations. Owing to such key benefits the demand for cast saw devices spurs in the medical industry.

The rising demand for minimally invasive treatments is expected to augment the market size. Patients have been more inclined toward using treatments with the least surgical operations and blood loss. Cast saw devices can cater to the said demand, which elevates business opportunities for key players in the industry.

Technological advancement and the integration of cutting-edge devices during the production of cast saw devices enhance the operational efficiency of such devices. Caregiving processes can be enhanced through such developments, and hence, this can be a key factor augmenting the market growth.

With the rising investments and efforts to bolster the healthcare industry, more fueling forces can be induced. Governments of different countries are making conscious efforts to consolidate the healthcare industry, driving the market size.

Cast Saw Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2021 Size in 2022 US$ 182.8 Mn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 273.6 Mn Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.6 % No. of Pages 194 Pages Segments covered By Saw Type, By Application, By End-user Industry, By Region

Key Findings from the Market Report

According to the cast saw device market segmentation, key parameters can be used to differentiate several important categories based on the importance of each segment. The saw-type segment of the industry is governed by battery-operated saws due to the elevated efficiency of the category.

Electric saw without vacuum can offer better control over operations, and therefore, the said category of the segment is expected to generate more business opportunities for firms.

Based on the application segment, plaster-of-paris (POP) cast removal is expected to govern the ecosystem. With the rising cases of fracture, the demand for the category is set to increase.

Hospitals are set to govern the end-user segment due to the availability of better infrastructure.

Regional Profile

The projected cast saw device market growth in North America is set to induce several prospects for leading players in the industry due to the establishment of a robust healthcare infrastructure.

Owing to the growing initiatives from government and non-government bodies, the scope for market development in the region is increasing. As a result of such developments, more growth opportunities can be created for emerging firms.

With the elevated reach of healthcare facilities in remote and rural areas of key countries in Asia-Pacific , more business opportunities are generated in the said region.

Competitive Landscape

With recent developments in the cast saw device market, the competitive space can be seen to be augmenting rapidly. Key players in the industry use several expansion strategies, like strategic collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, mergers, and so on.

Essity Aktiebolag is a key player in the ecosystem, which owns several brands like Nosotras, Modibodi, TOM Organic, and many more.

Smith & Nephew plc offers many products and services for wound management, orthopedic operations, ENT, and many more.

Stryker offers airway management, ambulation and equipment management, bed frames, and many more.

Key Players

Essity Aktiebolag

De Soutter Medical

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker

HEBU Medical GmbH

McArthur Medical Sales Inc.

Medezine Ltd.

Rimec S.R.L.

Prime Medical Inc.

Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Hanshin Medical Co. Ltd.

OSCIMED SA

Key Developments in the Cast Saw Device Market

In May 2024 , Essity Aktiebolag invested to develop a new research and development center in France , diversifying the business.

, Essity Aktiebolag invested to develop a new research and development center in , diversifying the business. In June 2024 , Smith & Nephew plc launched CORIOGRAPH Pre-Operative Planning and Modeling Services to personalize robotic-assisted surgery.

Market Segmentation

Saw Type

Electric Saw without Vacuum

Electric Saw with Vacuum

Battery Operated Saw

Application

Plaster of Paris (POP) Cast Removal

(POP) Cast Removal Fiberglass Cast Removal

End-user Industry

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

