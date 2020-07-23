Cassini Systems and IHS Markit Partner to Provide Automated Margin Estimates within thinkFolio

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassini Systems, the leading provider of pre- and post-trade margin and collateral analytics for derivatives markets, and business information provider IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) announced today that they are partnering to automate the calculation of margin estimates within thinkFolio. The collaboration will, for the first time, provide advanced pre-trade analytics for over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded derivatives directly within thinkFolio from IHS Markit, the leading multi-asset class investment management platform.

Global regulatory updates such as EMIR and Dodd-Frank have resulted in a meaningful shift for front-office operations at investment management firms. They, along with Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR), call for investment firms to post Initial Margin (IM) when trading cleared and non-centrally cleared derivatives. Going forward, portfolio managers using thinkFolio can access the Cassini platform to calculate and choose the most cost-effective option while dealers are able to view the overall cost, as well as any risk, when executing trades.

"Although regulatory authorities have recently moved to delay the final implementation phases of UMR in consideration of the challenges posed by COVID-19, our partnership with Cassini Systems to deliver an integrated solution to ensure transparency of margin and collateral costs can provide value to all of our users," said Brett Schechterman, Managing Director and Global Head of thinkFolio at IHS Markit. "Through the newly integrated, powerful Cassini tool kit and consolidated workflow, thinkFolio clients can now meet their regulatory requirements and leverage enhanced decision support analytics to measure, monitor and optimize pre- and post-trade margin and collateral utilization."

Liam Huxley, CEO and founder of Cassini, said: "We are delighted to bring this partnership to fruition, making our solution available as a fully embedded offering within the thinkFolio platform. As we have already completed the integration, thinkFolio users can easily choose to switch it on and leverage the functionality entirely within their existing workflow. This alliance grew out of strong interest from within the thinkFolio client base and represents the latest opportunity for Cassini to further broaden our reach and demonstrate our platform's appeal to the largest asset managers in the world."

About Cassini Systems

Founded in 2014, Cassini Systems offers an award-winning derivatives margin analytical platform that provides the industry's only front-to-back margin and cost analysis across the entire lifecycle of a trade. Cassini users can calculate any margin on any cleared or uncleared derivatives asset; analyze drivers and movement in margin exposure; reduce Initial Margin levels; and maximize margin efficiency with the firm's industry leading, advanced algorithms. Cassini services have a proven track record of enhancing portfolio returns at every point in the daily business cycle, empowering traders and portfolio managers with the ability to analyze instantly in the pre-trade stage the all-in, lifetime cost of a transaction. Top-tier hedge funds, asset managers and Tier 1 banks rely on Cassini for powerful, flexible, automated tools to manage their portfolios of over-the-counter and exchange-traded derivatives products. For more information, visit www.cassinisystems.com.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

thinkFolio from IHS Markit is a leading multi-asset investment management platform delivering sophisticated capabilities across Portfolio Modelling, Order Management & Trading, Cash & FX Management, Compliance and the Investment Book of Record (IBOR). The platform can be implemented as a managed service, supporting investment firms that want to reduce costs, maximize flexibility, enhance scale and achieve time-to-market objectives.

