Cassie unveils pioneering Cross-Domain Consent solution to transform digital experiences

WARRINGTON, England, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cassie , the consent and preference management platform serving Fortune 500 companies globally, announced the launch of Cross-Domain Consent . This solution is the first that offers legitimate cross-domain consent sharing at root domain level across completely unique domains so only one banner needs to be shown per user to hit the market.

Oftentimes, global brands use multiple root domains within the same user journey – such as a checkout page, a login page or a third-party vendor – which disrupts the buyer experience. When a consent banner pops up on each new domain, users could be met with up to 3+ cookie banners in just one transaction. And when customers are forced to deal with multiple cookie banners through their user experience coupled with privacy browsers deleting stored preferences, it often leads to consent fatigue in the buyer journey, especially as 57% of Americans don't fully understand cookies*.

This is where Cross-Domain Consent comes in. The product was designed to provide global brands with a competitive advantage by ensuring the buyer journey is both compliant and uninterrupted by multiple banners. Other provider solutions have only been able to provide this service on a subdomain level, but Cassie's Cross-Domain Consent does it on an individual root domain level.

"Cassie is committed to delivering compliant consent solutions for global businesses without compromise," said Nicky Watson, Chief Architect and Founder of Cassie. "We actively review our product offering by listening to the market and the needs of our customers to ensure they are provided with a solution that will evolve and become more powerful to meet the needs of data privacy."

Additionally, global enterprises are currently struggling with bloated tech stacks across every area of the business - including sales, marketing, service and call center teams - each of which collects a high volume of consent data. This creates inconsistencies and lack of visibility internally, as well as poor user experiences. And with constantly evolving global data privacy regulations, businesses risk exorbitant fines and reputational damage if they fail to demonstrate compliance – especially when transacting globally, where legislation requires different approaches.

"Cassie has the strongest enterprise-level cookie solution in the market able to handle millions of data sets and consent preferences in real time," said Glenn Jackson, CEO of Cassie. "We are proud to bring to market a new solution that will fulfill the needs of customers inquiring about how to solve the problem of going through the consent process repeatedly by streamlining the user journey."

