Casio to Release Shock Resistant MT-G with Slimmer Profile

* MTG-B1000

Making full use of high-density mounting technology, Casio has developed the slimmest module yet for a G-SHOCK solar chronograph. To address the all-new shock-resistant structure required by this new slim module, Casio delivers an even more advanced Dual Core Guard structure. The newly developed guard structure protects the module with a carbon-reinforced resin case and encloses the exterior with metal components, retaining the metal look and texture while reducing the weight, and further protecting the module with a case back featuring raised sides.

Repeated processes of pressing, cutting, and polishing are applied to craft a stainless steel case back that protrudes upward in a 3D form. The raised sides protect the crown and buttons and serve as the lugs to secure the band. All of these innovative designs and technologies result in a metal timepiece with a mere 12.1mm case that is extremely comfortable to wear.

When it comes to function, the MTG-B3000 features radio-controlled calibration and Smartphone Link connectivity via Bluetooth®. The watch connects with the dedicated CASIO WATCHES smartphone app to automatically adjust to the correct time. It also comes equipped with a solar charging system and high-brightness LED light for practicality and convenience.

