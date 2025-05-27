Casio to Release New MT-G Featuring an Original Frame Co-Created by Humans and AI

Newly Developed Structure Fusing Different Materials

TOKYO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches: the MTG-B4000. This new timepiece features a distinctive frame developed in a process of collaboration between human designers and AI technology. The MTG-B4000 joins the MT-G line of timepieces, all of which utilize a unique construction that makes the most of the properties of both metal and resin.

MTG-B4000B-1A2/MTG-B4000-1A Distinctive frame design combining different materials, created through human-AI collaboration

The new MTG-B4000 is a shock-resistant watch featuring a distinctive frame that was developed in a process of collaboration between human designers and generative AI and uses a combination of different materials. For the first time in a Casio consumer timepiece, generative AI technology was integrated into the development process. In pursuit of innovative craftsmanship, designers employed this advanced technology as a creative tool to explore new design possibilities and conquer the challenge of realizing a complex, unconventional structure which would have been difficult to achieve using traditional methods.

Starting with design proposals from human designers, AI conducted load simulations using decades of accumulated data on shock-resistant construction for G-SHOCK. It then proposed optimal structural configurations by evaluating factors such as structural strength, material characteristics, and machinability. These AI-generated designs were refined through repeated testing and adjustments by skilled human hands, resulting in a frame that delivers the G-SHOCK signature ruggedness with a distinctive, unconventional aesthetic only achievable through AI collaboration. A new approach was also introduced by integrating the band connection parts into the frame. This allows the frame to directly absorb loads applied to the band, reducing impact on the center case and further enhancing shock resistance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695729/MTG_B4000_B2_horizontal_fix__1___1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695728/feature_1_1__2___2.jpg