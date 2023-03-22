Casio to Release New EDIFICE Incorporating Design Features from the NISMO Ace Racing Car

Design Employs Graphic Elements from the #23 Nissan Z, which Competes in Japan's Most Prestigious Motorsport Race

TOKYO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the EDIFICE line of timepieces based on the brand concept of "Speed and Intelligence." The ECB-2000NIS, named the NISMO MY23 EDITION to signify "Model Year 2023," is clad in graphics from the NISMO works team's ace race car.

ECB 2000NIS Entire watch features a two-tone shift from red to black / Graphic pattern interlacing with “Z” logo on the dial’s upper half

NISMO is a works team of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. that engages in motorsport activities. The EDIFICE line of high-performance timepieces inspired by a motorsports worldview has been a NISMO supporter since 2021. The two brands are natural allies that share a passion for leveraging cutting-edge technology in pursuit of ultimate performance.

The new ECB-2000NIS is a high-performance chronograph that incorporates design elements from the body of the NISMO works team's #23 Nissan Z race car that has been competing in Japan's most prestigious motorsport race, the SUPER GT.

The new watch is based on the EDIFICE ECB-2000, which features a carbon fiber-reinforced resin case and a unique race car suspension-inspired design. Modeled after the color scheme of the race car as viewed from the side, the entire watch features a two-tone shift from red in the 12 o'clock direction to black in the 6 o'clock direction. A graphic pattern interlacing with the "Z" logo appearing on the car is incorporated into the dial design in the upper section. The number of the Nissan/NISMO ace car, "23," adorns the 23-minute position. A section of the bezel's edge is tapered to create a sharp curved-line form inspired by the roofline of the car, which evokes the look of a Japanese sword. Such elements from the body of the car are expressed in multiple aspects of the watch design.

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO. LTD