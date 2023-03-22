Casio to Release New EDIFICE Incorporating Design Features from the NISMO Ace Racing Car

News provided by

CASIO COMPUTER CO. LTD

22 Mar, 2023, 01:00 GMT

Design Employs Graphic Elements from the #23 Nissan Z, which Competes in Japan's Most Prestigious Motorsport Race

TOKYO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the EDIFICE line of timepieces based on the brand concept of "Speed and Intelligence." The ECB-2000NIS, named the NISMO MY23 EDITION to signify "Model Year 2023," is clad in graphics from the NISMO works team's ace race car.

Continue Reading
ECB 2000NIS
ECB 2000NIS
Entire watch features a two-tone shift from red to black / Graphic pattern interlacing with “Z” logo on the dial’s upper half
Entire watch features a two-tone shift from red to black / Graphic pattern interlacing with “Z” logo on the dial’s upper half

NISMO is a works team of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. that engages in motorsport activities. The EDIFICE line of high-performance timepieces inspired by a motorsports worldview has been a NISMO supporter since 2021. The two brands are natural allies that share a passion for leveraging cutting-edge technology in pursuit of ultimate performance.

The new ECB-2000NIS is a high-performance chronograph that incorporates design elements from the body of the NISMO works team's #23 Nissan Z race car that has been competing in Japan's most prestigious motorsport race, the SUPER GT.

The new watch is based on the EDIFICE ECB-2000, which features a carbon fiber-reinforced resin case and a unique race car suspension-inspired design. Modeled after the color scheme of the race car as viewed from the side, the entire watch features a two-tone shift from red in the 12 o'clock direction to black in the 6 o'clock direction. A graphic pattern interlacing with the "Z" logo appearing on the car is incorporated into the dial design in the upper section. The number of the Nissan/NISMO ace car, "23," adorns the 23-minute position. A section of the bezel's edge is tapered to create a sharp curved-line form inspired by the roofline of the car, which evokes the look of a Japanese sword. Such elements from the body of the car are expressed in multiple aspects of the watch design.

More information: https://www.casio.com/intl/news/2023/0322-ecb-2000nis/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035797/ECB_2000NIS.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035798/Entire_watch_features_a_two_tone_shift_red_black_Graphic_pattern.jpg

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO. LTD

Also from this source

Casio to Release MR-G Featuring Asymmetric Design

CASIO to Release Lightweight G-SHOCK Delivering Support for Multiple Sports

Explore

More news releases in similar topics