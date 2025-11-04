Casio to Release Full-Metal G-SHOCK with MIP LCD for Enhanced Readability

New Exterior Design Co-Created by Human Designers and AI

TOKYO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the GMW-BZ5000, a new full-metal addition to the G-SHOCK 5000 line, which carries on the iconic form of the very first G-SHOCK. This new shock-resistant watch adopts a high definition, high contrast, memory-in-pixel (MIP) LCD with a wide viewing angle.

The new GMW-BZ5000 is the first full-metal G-SHOCK to feature an MIP LCD, for a display that is easy to read even in direct sunlight or when viewed from an angle.

(From left) GMW-BZ5000GD and GMW-BZ5000D GMW-BZ5000D-1 GMW-BZ5000BD-1 GMW-BZ5000GD-9

Enabling flexible layout of numbers and characters, the high-definition MIP LCD allows more freedom in display design. Users can switch between four different display layouts, providing different options for date, day of the week, and dual city time. When connected to a smartphone, the app offers two different fonts for preferred time display: STANDARD, or CLASSIC with the traditional 7-segment look available since the very first G-SHOCK.

The exterior design was co-created by human designers and AI to achieve a more comfortable fit. Using design proposals from human designers, generative AI conducted repeated load simulations based on shock-resistance data accumulated over more than 40 years. Departing from the conventional structure of the bezel fully covering the center case, the newly developed structure features an interconnected bezel and center case secured at the top and bottom, for an even more comfortable fit on the wrist. The sides reveal complex, three-dimensional contours formed by the lines between components, giving this full-metal G-SHOCK a whole new look.

When it comes to functionality, the GMW-BZ5000 features a newly developed MIP LCD that can be powered entirely by solar. The watch also provides a time adjustment feature that utilizes standard radio wave reception as well as Smartphone Link via Bluetooth®, ensuring convenient and reliable performance.

Model Color GMW-BZ5000D-1 Silver GMW-BZ5000BD-1 Black GMW-BZ5000GD-9 Gold

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2809936/G_SHOCK_KV_5000_1920_x_816_DEL__1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2809937/PRN__GMW_BZ5000.jpg