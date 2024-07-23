Casio to Release EDIFICE Commemorating TOM'S 50th Anniversary

TOKYO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the EDIFICE line of timepieces based on the brand concept of "Speed & Intelligence." The TOM'S 50th Anniversary Edition EFS-S641TMS features a design motif based on the historic TOM'S KP47 Starlet race car, which made TOM'S an overnight sensation with a series of record-setting victories.

TOM'S is a top Japanese racing team established in 1974, and the EDIFICE brand has been an official partner since 2013. Back in the early days of TOM'S, the special KP47 Starlet earned an unforgettable place in the team's history after delivering an impressive streak of minor touring race victories in the 1970s, including 22 pole positions, 20 wins, and 3 series champion victories.

The new EFS-S641TMS is a collaboration between TOM'S and EDIFICE, and it incorporates design elements from the legendary TOM'S KP47 Starlet racer's detailing to commemorate the TOM'S 50th anniversary. The dial and leather band loop feature the special race car's body colors of white, red, and green. The metal band loop has a tapered shape and two differently sized holes, evoking the mounting arms of the car's side mirrors.

The watch face boasts a pair of inset dials inspired by the iconic form of the TOM'S original Igeta wheels. The inset dials employ the distinctive shape of the spokes of those wheels, which looked like a sharp mark (#), in silhouette form, ensuring plenty of light passes through to power the watch. The honeycomb pattern at the 3 o'clock position, which features a see-through design employing a dual-layer construction, is inspired by the race car's front grille, with an underlying purple hue reminiscent of the cylinder head cover of the engine. Exuding a passion for design down to the smallest details, the EFS-S641TMS truly captures the look of the legendary racing machine that created a sensation in the 1970s motorsports world, while conveying the TOM'S determination to keep on racing for another 50 years.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463441/EFS_S641TMS.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463442/5_2_J_E_EFS_S641TMS_72dpiefs_s641tms_1a.jpg