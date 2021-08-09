Casinoble Licensed for Romanian Gambling Market

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 29th of July 2021 Casinoble was approved with the Class II License. The Class II License is mandatory for all companies that want to deliver services to the Romanian gambling market. Such as marketing companies and software providers etc.

Now begins a journey to build up our online presence. Our marketing strategy is mainly depending on SEO but we will also look over activities such as PPC and Social Media.

The Romania market is regulated and requires a license even from marketing channels like affiliate websites. The effect of the license is that the competition is relatively low compared with many other countries with 20 million inhabitants.

The Romanian gambling authority is very active with keeping activities from unlicensed actors out which makes it beneficial to apply for the license with the time and costs that comes with it.

We are in the final stages with our website and will be ready to take an active approach with marketing in a couple of weeks. Casinoble.ro will follow the new design that was released at Casinoble.ie the 5th July. Says Lucas Mollberg

Casinoble is a global online marketing affiliate that send leads to betting companies world wide. The business was founded in 2016 and has grown to one of the very promising actors on the scene.

