Casino.org Launches Brand New Membership Area
12 Mar, 2020, 09:00 GMT
Casino.org has just launched its brand-new membership area – and is giving away huge prizes to celebrate
VALLETTA, Malta, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the launch of its new membership area at the start of 2020, the site will be giving away some exciting prizes, including:
- 1 Booking.com voucher worth £/$/€1000
- 3 top-of-the-range iPads & Samsung tablets
- 50 Amazon vouchers worth £/$/€50
How to join
To be in with a chance of winning, users must first create a free membership account with Casino.org.
Once you become a member you will gain access to all of the site's exclusive new games found in the competitions tab of the membership area.
How to be eligible for a prize
You will automatically be entered into Casino.org's prize draw when you play games in the members-only area.
Members have one chance to play per day, but can gain bonus entries by reading or writing a casino review on the website. Remember: The more entries you gain, the higher your chances of winning.
The draw for the winners will take place on 4 May, 2020.
More about the games
Catch the chips:
- Click or tap on chips before they hit the bottom
- If you let a chip fall, you will lose one of your three lives
- The number of entries you've gained is your score
Each colored casino chip counts as an entry into a different prize draw.
Red enters you into the tablet draw, black to the Amazon voucher and blue to the Booking.com voucher.
Retro Vegas scratchcard:
- Scratch away the grey area with your mouse or finger to reveal your card
- Match up three symbols in a row to gain a prize draw entry
Additional features
Members of Casino.org can also look forward to receiving exclusive access to various benefits moving forward, including:
- More competitions with incredible prizes to be won
- Favorite games function – store all your favorite casino games in one place
- Exclusive bonuses
- Reviews
- Casino complaints
More about Casino.org:
Casino.org is the world's number one guide to online casinos and gambling. Its team of experts provides players with a wealth of information to help them guarantee safe play online and win more. Its news, blog, and guidance is second to none, with all the information being data-driven, independent, and free of bias.
To find out more visit: https://www.casino.org/membership-dashboard/
