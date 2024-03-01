DUBAI, UAE, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, now unveils March's Fiat Cashback Splash for both fresh and seasoned users who make fiat deposits.

This effort celebrates both new and familiar faces within the Bybit fold. The "Fiat Cashback Splash" is part of Bybit's pledge to be the world's Crypto Ark, leading the way to the new financial system, and offering straightforward chances for anyone to get involved. Indeed, any crypto users, including newcomers, will be able to walk the crypto path with Bybit as a reliable ally.

Cashback and Crypto: Bybit’s Monthly Bonanza

"We aim to always offer more to our users, and the Fiat Cashback Splash is our latest move to improve their journey," said Ben Zhou, Bybit's co-founder and CEO. "The Fiat Cashback Splash is our way of saying thank you to our community, both old and new, for their trust and support."

This event spans the first week of every month and any one of Bybit's 20 million users who bring fiat to the table will see rewards. Newcomers putting down $100 through fiat or a single click buy will get up to $10 back on fees. Those already with Bybit, depositing $500 or more, will see $5 returned.

For the heavy hitters depositing over $5,000, Bybit adds a $30 Buy Crypto Coupon into the mix, widening the horizon for investment.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

