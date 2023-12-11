Caseware Chief Executive Officer Featured in Accounting Today's 100 Most Influential People in Accounting

Annual list honors those who promote, preserve and advocate for the profession.

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caseware International , a global leader in cloud-enabled audit, financial reporting and data analytics solutions, is delighted to announce recognition for Chief Executive Officer, David Osborne, in Accounting Today 's 2023 list of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting.

The much-anticipated listing identifies a wide range of figures who demonstrate influence over the profession, from association leaders, to state and federal regulators, thought leaders, practitioners, academics, consultants and activists.

David Osborne, Chief Executive Officer, Caseware Caseware International Logo

Osborne, who joined Caseware as CEO in 2021, has now been featured in Accounting Today's Top 100 list in both 2022 and 2023.

According to Accounting Today: "Osborne is a major advocate for the profession's ongoing digital transformation, strongly emphasizing the role of technology and making sure firms are prepared to face the challenges of the modern era. This has been particularly relevant regarding Caseware's partnership with the AICPA and CPA.com to build the next generation Dynamic Audit Solution."

Osborne remarked: "It's a privilege to be included among so many accounting profession experts, thought leaders and influencers. As creators of the technology engine powering the Dynamic Audit Solution, we're excited to see even more firms gain competitive advantage thanks to our Cloud technology. The global Caseware team is driven by the possibility and potential of what technology can deliver to further elevate the profession in innovative and inspiring ways."

About Caseware International

Caseware is the leading global provider of desktop and cloud-enabled solutions for audit, assurance, financial reporting and data analytics for accounting firms, corporations, and government regulators. Caseware's innovative tools and platforms help more than half a million customers in 130 countries work smarter, dig deeper and see further as they transform insights into impact. For more information, visit www.caseware.com.

