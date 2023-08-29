CASE and More Partnership release joint study of fundraising trends in UK higher education

The 10-year analysis finds giving to UK universities grew sharply, even as advancement staffing saw modest increases

LONDON and DUNDEE, Scotland, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) and More Partnership have joined forces to reprise an important look at a decade of fundraising trends within the UK higher education sector. The findings and recommendations have wide-ranging implications for the sector, and beyond.

UK universities have almost doubled the annual amount fundraised in the last decade

The original review, 'The Pearce Report on Philanthropy in UK Higher Education', was published in 2012 and this latest 10-year review, "The CASE-More UK Philanthropy Report," draws insight from CASE's annual survey of philanthropy efforts in UK universities, interviews with leading practitioners, influencers and philanthropists, and survey responses from across the advancement profession.

Among the most striking findings: UK universities have almost doubled the annual amount fundraised in the decade, to a record-breaking £1.5 billion in 2022. In the ten highest performing UK institutions, new funds committed philanthropically rose to a record average of 10.4% of overall turnover in 2022.

This remarkable progress is despite a host of challenges, including the disruption of the pandemic, the effects of Brexit – and only modest investments in advancement staffing, with the number of fundraising staff increasing by only 47% in the same 10-year period.

Meanwhile, public funding for UK universities is incredibly fragile, now dropping to its lowest level since the 1990s, the report finds. In 2016, for instance, 5% of universities posted an in-year deficit; in 2020, 32% did so. In addition, student fees have not risen in ten years – indeed home students are taught at a loss.

"Philanthropy is today more important than ever for UK universities," Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, Principal and Vice-Chancellor, University of St Andrews and President of Universities UK said. "Our institutions are powerful and effective agents of change. When they amplify and build out that capacity through strategic and sustained fundraising, they also amplify the profound and beneficial differences they can make."

In 2012, when the Pearce report was published, ethics in fundraising was on every Vice-Chancellor's mind. Today, especially in the age of social media, governing bodies are given cause to re-examine policies and procedures and to restrengthen due diligence.

"Higher education transforms lives and society – we have experienced this at the most fundamental levels through the challenges of recent years. This report indicates that the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations has been immensely valuable in advancing the societal impact of educational institutions. Furthermore, CASE's commitment to ensuring that educational institutions have globally-derived professional standards for philanthropic engagement enables them to conduct this important work with integrity," says Sue Cunningham, CASE President and CEO.

The report also outlines ingredients for successful fundraising that vary by institutional context (shared as playbooks), but also details factors that are common to all. These include the importance of leadership, at all levels, to philanthropy and developing fundraising propositions that capture the ambitions of the institution but also serve as compelling invitations for investment in institutional success.

"After a generation of effort and expertise, philanthropy to UK Higher Education is coming of age," said Nik Miller, Partner at More Partnership and the study's co- author. "The impact of philanthropy in UK HE is extraordinary and its practice increasingly sophisticated, but public awareness remains worryingly low. The habit of giving to universities and what donors enable is a well-kept secret that needs to be broadcast."

Read the full report, including forecasts for the next 10 years and recommendations here: https://www.case.org/system/files/media/inline/CASE-More_UK_Philanthropy_Report.pdf

About CASE

CASE—the Council for Advancement and Support of Education—is a global, not-for-profit membership association with a vision to advance education to transform lives and society. CASE defines the competencies and standards for the profession of advancement, leading, and championing their dissemination and application with more than 97,000 advancement professionals at 3,100 member institutions in 80 countries.

About More Partnership

More Partnership is a consultancy with roots in Scotland and clients around the world. We believe in the power of philanthropy to advance great ambitions – and in partnering with our clients as a force to make that happen. We have been putting that belief into action since 1989.

If you would like more information about this study or to schedule an interview with UK Universities President and University of St. Andrews Vice Chancellor, Professor Dame Sally Mapstone contact Christine Tudhope at Christine.Tudhope@st-andrews.ac.uk. To speak with CASE CEO and Executive Director, Sue Cunningham, contact Ellie McGuffog at emcguffog@case.org. To speak to Nik Miller, Partner at More Partnership and the study's co- author contact Derek Paterson at paterson@morepartnership.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194723/CASE_More_UK_Philanthropy_Report.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194777/CASE_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Council For Advancement And Support Of Education (CASE)