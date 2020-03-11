CAS and PatSnap forge strategic partnership that unites market-leading scientific content and AI-powered technology to accelerate global innovation

Collaboration strengthens leading sci-tech information solutions to deliver enhanced insight across R&D and IP workflows

COLUMBUS, Ohio and LONDON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society specializing in scientific information solutions, and PatSnap, a global leader in innovation intelligence, today announced a long-term strategic partnership agreement aimed at accelerating global innovation. This unique collaboration between sci-tech information industry leaders, brings together the depth of CAS human-curated scientific data and the power of PatSnap's AI machine learning and data visualization technologies to deliver enhanced information solutions that address the growing need for deeper insights across disciplines.

PatSnap_CAS_Partner

This collaboration enables both organizations to quickly augment existing solutions with new content and technology-driven functionality. The partners will also leverage their collective expertise to jointly develop new capabilities. "The CAS and PatSnap teams share a passion for accelerating innovation across industries including healthcare, agriculture, diversified chemicals and energy to improve people's lives," said CAS President Manuel Guzman. "Partnerships are a critical aspect of our strategy to rapidly advance that vision. By working together, we can deliver greater value across the complete discovery and commercialization lifecycle."

"As sci-tech information industry leaders, this partnership reinforces the key role that innovation intelligence plays as companies innovate," said PatSnap Founder & CEO Jeffrey Tiong. "Innovation intelligence has evolved over the years, which is why we believe that applying AI machine learning to patent documents, journals and company data is the next frontier in valuable innovation insights. Through our partnership with CAS, companies and individuals will be able to use our intelligence solution to expand or solidify their position in different markets."

This partnership is a compelling alliance of two contrasting organizations with complementary strengths and a common aspiration. For over 100 years, CAS has been building the world's largest scientific content collection, including the authoritative CAS REGISTRY® of chemical substances. Curated by hundreds of scientists speaking 50+ languages, CAS data underpins essential information resources, such as SciFindern and STNext®, relied upon by scientists and IP professionals globally, as well as custom services engagements supporting sci-tech digitalization and knowledge management initiatives.

With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, PatSnap has quickly become the leading innovation intelligence solution provider for over 10,000 customers world-wide. Relied on by both start-ups and Fortune 500 corporations, PatSnap's ability to combine millions of disparate data sources and turn them into impactful insights has helped companies improve their IP and R&D teams' decision making, workflows and collaboration.

"As data volumes grow and technology evolves rapidly, we are thinking more broadly about how we can most effectively enable innovation," said Tim Wahlberg, CAS Vice President of Product Management. "Integrating PatSnap capabilities will rapidly advance our core solutions with new functionality and extend our breadth in areas like biologics and material science."

"PatSnap's unique AI capability facilitates smarter content curation and identification to help companies connect the dots," said Markus Haense, CTO and Head of Research at PatSnap. "By augmenting our existing product offering with CAS's world-class data set, we can now capitalize and enhance our offerings in the life sciences and material sciences space and help our customers innovate better and faster."

About CAS

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society specializing in scientific information solutions, partners with R&D organizations globally to provide actionable insights that help them plan, innovate, protect their innovations, and predict how new markets and opportunities will evolve. Scientists, patent professionals and business leaders rely on CAS solutions and services to advise discovery and strategy. With more than 110 years' experience, no one knows more about scientific information than CAS. Visit www.cas.org.

About PatSnap

PatSnap is the leading innovation intelligence software solution, designed to help companies make better business decisions by providing world-class IP and R&D intelligence. With the application of AI and machine learning, PatSnap makes it possible to gain actionable intelligence from millions of global innovation data points such as patents, litigation, investment and company information. From ideation to commercialization, learn how connected innovation intelligence can help. Visit www.patsnap.com

CAS Media Contact:

Tina Tomeo/Rhonda Ross

614-447-3600

cas-pr@cas.org

PatSnap Media Contact:

Irene Mukasa

647-209-3546

imukasa@patsnap.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1122182/PatSnap_CAS_Partner.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1029755/CAS_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.cas.org



SOURCE CAS