Carrier Transicold Enters Strategic Agreement with AddVolt

"Through our agreement with AddVolt, we're taking an important step toward the widespread commercial adoption of electric trailer refrigeration systems across Europe, which ultimately helps to create a viable pathway for customers to transition from diesel-powered units to more sustainable solutions," said Victor Calvo, President, Truck Trailer International, Carrier Transicold. "We've continued to pioneer electric technology since developing the first all-electric E-Drive ™ system two decades ago and are ready for another step change. We're excited to work with AddVolt to deliver the tested, game-changing technology that our customers want."

AddVolt developed the world's first plug-in electric system for transportation markets, which avoids fuel usage and reduces major emissions, including noise, particulates, nitrogen oxide and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). Battery-electric technology can improve sustainability with reduced emissions and increase efficiency across the refrigerated transport sector.

Among the differentiators of the AddVolt battery-electric system:

Proven, engine-agnostic technology

Broad compatibility with trailers, trucks, vans and containers

Real-time telematics connectivity for performance monitoring, control and diagnostics

Compatibility with Carrier's Lynx digital platform

In October, Carrier Transicold announced the Vector® eCool™ unit as the world's first fully autonomous, all-electric engineless refrigerated trailer system to enter serial production. The Vector eCool uses cutting-edge energy recovery and AddVolt's power system to convert kinetic energy generated by the trailer into electricity, which is then stored in a battery pack to power the refrigeration unit. This loop creates a fully autonomous system that produces no direct CO 2 or particulate emissions.

"We are excited to partner with Carrier Transicold to take our successful technology, add scale and drive continued innovation," said Bruno Azevedo, CEO, AddVolt. "While today our technology is focused on refrigerated transport fleets in Europe, it has the potential to benefit other applications and geographies down the road."

The Vector eCool is offered through Carrier's Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine and vaccines. Learn more at corporate.carrier.com/healthycoldchain or visit www.carriertransicold.eu.

About Carrier Transicold

Carrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled cargoes with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility. For more than 50 years, Carrier Transicold has been an industry leader, providing customers around the world with advanced, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable container refrigeration systems and generator sets, direct-drive and diesel truck units, and trailer refrigeration systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit carriertransicold.eu. Follow Carrier on Twitter: @SmartColdChain.

