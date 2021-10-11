Carrier Named to Fortune's 2021 Change the World List

Carrier honored for transforming the future of healthy buildings through innovative solutions, services and research

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation, (NYSE: CARR) the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, today announced it has been named to the 2021 Fortune Change the World list. The list is a global ranking of 50 companies meeting society's greatest challenges through transformational business initiatives. As the COVID-19 pandemic increased focus on the health and safety of building occupants around the world, Carrier introduced its Healthy Buildings Program, a suite of innovative programs and solutions delivering healthy indoor environments, positively impacting people and the planet. From spreading awareness of the most fundamental elements of safety and security to supporting research on the cognitive and health benefits of improved air quality and ventilation, Carrier is leading the way to help people think differently about the importance of indoor environments.

With most people spending approximately 90% of their time indoors, the health of a building has a direct impact on the people inside. Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program addresses every aspect of a building's needs and long-term lifecycle, from initial assessment through ongoing management, ensuring the critical imperative of healthy buildings and indoor environments, now and in the future.

A key program technology is the OptiClean™ Dual-Mode Air Scrubber & Negative Air Machine, which cleans and removes air potentially contaminated by COVID-19. OptiClean units are being used in thousands of classrooms across the U.S. to help improve indoor air quality.

Carrier also launched Abound in 2021, an IoT platform that helps building owners and operators monitor and manage real time indoor air quality metrics, which helps people feel more confident reentering public spaces. Abound is being piloted in commercial offices, education, and sports and entertainment venues – including Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. It is also operating at Carrier's world headquarters and building technology showcase, the Center for Intelligent Buildings, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

In addition, Carrier continues to support important research on the impact of indoor air quality on how people think and feel. Research conducted by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and funded by Carrier, found better thinking and better health can be found inside healthier buildings. Known collectively as the COGfx Studies, the three separate but coordinated studies have shown the connection between better indoor air quality and better cognitive function. The latest study measured cognitive function of office workers in six different countries – China, India, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States – and found that with the right strategies in place, buildings can play a significant role in improving cognitive function, health and productivity, while delivering bottom line benefits to businesses and health benefits to society.

Each year, Fortune publishes the Change the World list to celebrate companies and leaders that embrace corporate purpose and recognize how it can add value to business and society. To view the full Fortune 2021 Change the World list visit https://fortune.com/change-the-world/.

