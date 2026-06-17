Carrier Announces Leadership Transition for Its Climate Solutions Europe Segment; Thomas Donato Appointed President

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today announced a leadership transition for its Climate Solutions Europe segment. Thomas Donato has been appointed President, Climate Solutions Europe, succeeding Thomas Heim, who is stepping down from the role. Heim and Donato will work closely together to ensure a seamless transition for the company's employees, customers and partners.

Thomas Donato, President, Climate Solutions Europe, Carrier

Donato is a highly accomplished global business leader with extensive experience leading large industrial technology businesses, managing complex global P&Ls, driving transformation, delivering growth and building high-performing teams. Most recently, he served as CEO of Bosch Power Tools and previously held senior executive leadership positions at Bosch Rexroth, Rockwell Automation and ABB.

During his nine years with Carrier and Viessmann Climate Solutions, Heim played a pivotal role in leading the successful integration of Viessmann Climate Solutions with Carrier and bringing together the residential and commercial HVAC businesses in Europe. His leadership strengthened the company's operations, portfolio and market position, leaving Climate Solutions Europe well positioned for its next phase of growth and value creation.

"We are grateful to Thomas Heim for his many contributions to Carrier and for the leadership he demonstrated throughout the successful integration of Viessmann Climate Solutions and the transformation of our European business," said David Gitlin, Chairman and CEO, Carrier. "We are excited to welcome Thomas Donato to Carrier and confident that his extensive global leadership experience will help build on this strong foundation and lead Climate Solutions Europe through its next chapter of growth."

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating innovations that bring comfort, safety and sustainability to life. Through cutting-edge advancements in climate solutions such as temperature control, air quality and transportation, we improve lives, empower critical industries and ensure the safe transport of food, life-saving medicines and more. Since inventing modern air conditioning in 1902, we lead with purpose: enhancing the lives we live and the world we share. We continue to lead because of our world-class, inclusive workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Carrier. For the World We Share.