Carrefour and Danone with Nine Major Food Manufacturers Win 2022 SIRIUS Prize in Sustainable Collaboration for Healthier Lives Initiative in France

PARIS, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-store and digital collaborative initiative "Le Lundi C'est Veggie" "Mondays are Veggie" led through The Consumer Goods Forum's Collaboration for Healthier Lives Coalition of Action (CHL) by Co-Chairs Carrefour and Danone with the engagement of Barilla, Bel, Bonduelle, Fleury Michon, Happyvore, Labeyrie, Nutrition Santé, Savencia and Unilever has won the prestigious SIRIUS Award in Sustainable Collaboration for encouraging the consumption of healthier and more sustainable recipes. This award showcases the importance of collaboration between key stakeholders which is vital to driving dietary change.

Developed in collaboration with consumers, the in-store activations included promotional offers and multi-brand recipes to inspire behavioural change and nudge consumers towards flexitarian diets. Key figures from the pilot project published by Carrefour in June 2022 include:

189% sales increase from in-store activities.

1.7 million people reached with the 'Healthy Bundles' digital communication.

Building on the learnings from our evaluation partners KPMG and Catalina is key for the initiative to continue to evolve and impact at scale. In today's cost of living crisis, manufacturers and retailers need to continue to collaborate, engage and learn from pilot projects that suit the local community health needs, helping to keep products affordable and healthier without compromising on taste. In this way, the CHL France team has been continuously collaborating in moving consumers and restaurateurs towards healthier and more sustainable diets.

Since 2018, the SIRIUS awards led by the Institut de Commerce recognise industry-commerce collaborative best practices that meet societal and consumer expectations in France.

Pauline Guillaume, CSR Project Manager, Carrefour said, "For Carrefour, collaboration with our partners is key to promote healthier and flexitarian diets, in this case with vegetarian recipes, and ensure the food transition will affect all plates."

Thomas Kyriaco, CSR Client Director, Danone: "Bringing health through food to as many people and in the most sustainable way as possible is our mission at Danone. This can only be achieved through relentless and concrete initiatives and collaborations."

To learn more about the results of the "Le Lundi C'est Veggie" programme click here .

About Collaboration for Healthier Lives Coalition

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF)'s CEO-led Coalition of Action on Collaboration for Healthier Lives (CHL) is about making it easier for people around the world to adopt healthier lives for themselves and their families. It's about making healthier decisions easier and habitual for people in every community around the world. CHL is a global movement led by manufacturers, retailers, public health authorities and local communities, delivering local movements in communities worldwide. CHL initiatives running across 9 countries and involving over 160 organisations. As a collective, members of the CGF, and their partners, are exploring, experimenting, innovating, and evolving business models to support positive change, while sharing data and knowledge at scale, cross industry. Health is not a competitive advantage; it's a basic necessity. And it's clear no company can solve this issue alone. Collaboration is needed at scale and across sectors if the consumer goods industry is to play the necessary role in the health and wellbeing of people. To learn more, visit www.tcgfhealthierlives.com.

About The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum ("CGF") is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 4.6 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 55 manufacturer and retailer CEOs. For more information, please visit: www.theconsumergoodsforum.com

