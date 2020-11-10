Carousel Group Receives Malta Gaming License

European online gambling license will facilitate expansion of SportsBetting.com

MADRID, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carousel Group, the operator of SportsBetting.com, is pleased to announce that the company has received a B2C online sports betting and casino gaming license from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

In September, SportsBetting.com launched in Colorado and expansion plans include four additional U.S. states by the end of 2021.

With the Malta license, SportsBetting.com will be well-positioned for potential favorable legislation in Canadian provinces such as Ontario and marketing spillover from extensive advertising in the United States. Furthermore, the MGA license provides a tax-efficient structure for entering European markets in the future.

The MGA is a pioneer in online gambling regulation with a world-class licensing regime that provides SportsBetting.com's partners and players confidence they are dealing with a European licensed operator.

"Receiving our license from the MGA is a major achievement for our company and a catalyst for our future goals," Carousel Group CEO Daniel Graetzer said. "After two years of product development and building our team of more than 100 employees, SportsBetting.com is now live in the U.S. and we could not be more excited to compete. We have built a proprietary and hyper-personalized sportsbook that gives bettors the content they want, timely betting information and market-leading pricing and limits."

"We're thrilled about our U.S. expansion and we look forward to bringing SportsBetting.com to more markets," Graetzer said. "As our brands become household names in the gaming space, we will make a positive and everlasting impression on the global gaming community."

Carousel Group (www.carouselgroup.net) is a rapidly growing sports betting company established in 2017 with the mission to build a sportsbook focused on building long-term relationships with customers. Formed by top executives with more than 100 years of collective experience in the gaming industry, Carousel Group utilizes proprietary technology to build personalized betting experiences. The company's core values are to create a positive impact on the industry through the promotion of responsible gaming and practicing corporate social responsibility while delivering exceptional betting experiences.

