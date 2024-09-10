Caron Scientific Implements Strategic Brand Alignment

Rebranding the Company / Aligning the Strategic Vision

MARIETTA, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caron Products and Services, Inc., a leading provider of laboratory equipment for drug development, cell and gene therapy research, and academic research, is pleased to announce its brand unification and the launch of a newly redesigned website, updated logo, and new company URL: https://caronscientific.com . This milestone reflects the company's commitment to aligning with its strategic vision, enhancing its global presence, and delivering an improved digital experience for clients and partners.

CARON SCIENTIFIC - Setting the Standard in Environmental Control

"These strategic brand updates unify our company under a single, cohesive identity: Caron Scientific," stated Joanna Moncivaiz, CEO of Caron Scientific. "Bigneat, our UK-based company that joined the Caron family in 2019, will now operate under the Caron Scientific name as well, reinforcing our global presence under one unified brand." She added, "The quality our customers have come to expect from us will only strengthen as we introduce new products to the market. At Caron, we prioritize the needs of our users in every aspect of product design and user experience."

A Fresh Look for a New Era

Rebranding under the Caron Scientific name strengthens Bigneat's global alignment and reinforces the commitment to the quality for which Caron is renowned.

The new website and logo reflect Caron Scientific's commitment to innovation, scientific excellence, and united workflow solutions in the life sciences industry. The new logo and tagline, 'Caron Scientific—Setting the Standard in Environmental Control,' clearly identify the company's focus and insights for the scientific community. The updated website features a modern design, intuitive navigation, product offerings, and enriched content, providing a comprehensive overview of the expanded products and services and a deeper insight into the company's values and vision.

Key Features of the New Website:

Enhanced User Experience : The redesigned interface is user-friendly, offering easy access to information with improved navigation and mobile compatibility.

: The redesigned interface is user-friendly, offering easy access to information with improved navigation and mobile compatibility. Updated Content and Resources : Visitors can explore a wide range of updated resources, including a quick start guide, product videos and literature, company news, and whitepapers, to stay informed about the latest trends in the life sciences industry.

: Visitors can explore a wide range of updated resources, including a quick start guide, product videos and literature, company news, and whitepapers, to stay informed about the latest trends in the life sciences industry. Optimized for Performance : The new website's faster loading times and enhanced security features ensure a safe and seamless experience.

: The new website's faster loading times and enhanced security features ensure a safe and seamless experience. Interactive Sales Contact Map: Visitors can easily find knowledgeable Caron representatives via a 'geolocate me' functionality, which provides real-time access to representatives near their area and allows quick and direct communication with the Caron team.

Aligning with Strategic Vision

"Our unified brand, new website, logo, and URL symbolize the next chapter in Caron's journey," said Joanna Moncivaiz, CEO of Caron Scientific. "As we continue to grow and expand our offerings, it's essential that our digital presence mirrors our commitment to excellence and vision for the future. This launch is a testament to our dedication to providing clients and partners with the tools and resources they need to succeed."

Unifying the brand, launching the new logo, and relaunching the updated website and URL is more than just a change in the web address. It represents Caron Scientific's strategic evolution and commitment to staying ahead of the curve in the industry. Additionally, the new domain name aligns with long-term goals and reinforces the company's position as an innovative and forward-thinking company.

About Caron

With over 38 years in the industry, Caron specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality controlled environment equipment for the laboratory.

Caron Scientific's solution-focused product range includes state-of-the-art environmental test chambers, cell culture incubators, stability storage systems, and automation-supporting enclosures. Each product is meticulously engineered to ensure precision, reliability, and compliance with international standards.

All team members at Caron are an integral part of the company's ecosystem, contributing to the primary goal of 'Setting the Standard in Environmental Control.' For more information, visit https://caronscientific.com.

Media Contact: Ariana Bowen, abowen@caronproducts.com, (740) 513-7153

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2481904/Caron.jpg