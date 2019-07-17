CarLabs Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for its AI-based Customer Engagement and Marketing Platform

Click here for the full multimedia experience of this release: https://best-practices.frost-multimedia-wire.com/carlabs

"CarLabs' software-as-a-service-based customer engagement platform applies natural language processing, an automotive-specific dictionary, spellcheck, and other AI and ML tools to deliver real value and decision support in the form of a conversation," said Dorothy Amy, Senior Research Analyst. "The company distinguishes itself from the market with its auto-domain-specific business logic, ability to dynamically retrieve information, and programmatically construct sentences for any type of query. Its platform can power conversations on any messaging channel or application including Web chat, Facebook, Twitter, Alexa, and SMS."

CarLabs utilizes a sophisticated analytics engine that optimizes the experience based on user input and data. These capabilities proved a major advantage in acquiring clients such as American Honda, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors Mexico, Kia Motors India and Hyundai Motor America within four years of its launch. Apart from the OEMs, CarLabs partners with captive finance groups such as Hyundai Capital America and BMW Financial Services to create finance assistants.

The CarLabs.ai platform architecture and integration with open source technology from Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and others allows it to integrate with numerous third-party data sources, customer service platforms, and CRM databases. It is most integrated with AWS where it is classified as an Advanced Technology Partner and hosts its solution on the AWS cloud. As CarLabs' solutions are SaaS based, it has the potential to continually innovate its platform with new skills and features that can be seamlessly delivered to clients through its monthly licensing service.

"CarLabs not only helps clients with the customer shopping experience using chatbots, but also builds ownership agents, finance assistants, and engagement tools such as Facebook/Instagram advertisements, a messenger marketing platform, and chat advertisements," noted Dorothy Amy. "Overall, the ability of CarLabs' solutions to cater to diversified marketing and sales use cases for OEMs and dealerships using intelligent conversational assistants will make it a trusted technology partner in the automotive retail industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About CarLabs, Inc.

CarLabs.ai, headquartered in Calabasas, California, is the auto industry's first AI-powered, conversational engagement platform to successfully automate and personalize sales and customer service via chat on social channels, websites, voice and other messaging channels.

Its conversational platform allows consumers to interact directly with an automotive brand's data and digital assets as if they were talking to a human via a 1:1 chat/voice interface.

To learn more visit www.carlabs.ai and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

