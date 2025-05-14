Cariflex Opens World's Largest Polyisoprene Latex Plant in Singapore, Following Over US$350 Million Investment

New facility increases Cariflex's global manufacturing capacity, with future expansion already enabled to meet growing market demand in the foreseeable future

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cariflex Pte. Ltd. (Cariflex), the global market leader in polyisoprene rubber latex for medical-end markets and wholly owned subsidiary of DL Chemical Co., Ltd. (DL Chemical), officially inaugurated its new polyisoprene latex plant at Jurong Island, Singapore today. With an investment of US$355 million, the plant is the largest of its kind globally and will significantly expand Cariflex's production capacity to meet growing demand for high-quality synthetic latex used in medical and protective applications.

The inauguration ceremony was officiated by Dr Tan See Leng, Singapore's Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, and attended by H.E. Hong Jin Wook, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Mr Kim Jong Hyun, Chief Executive Officer of DL Chemical, Mr Ryu Sang Woo, Chief Executive Officer of Cariflex, Mr Prakash Kolluri, Member of Cariflex Board of Director and President, Polymer Business, Kraton, and Mr Lim Wey-Len, Executive Vice President of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), Ms Christine Wong, Assistant Chief Executive Officer Cluster Group, JTC and among other distinguished guests.

Strengthening Cariflex's Manufacturing Network

Supported by EDB and JTC, the Singapore facility plays a key role in Cariflex's ability to serve Southeast Asia, home to critical manufacturing sites for surgical gloves and condoms. Spanning 6.1 hectares, this plant supports growing demand in these markets as well as others such as non-surgical medical gloves, adhesives, and laminates, further broadening the company's diversification. Over the past two decades, Cariflex has expanded its manufacturing capacity in Brazil and previously, Japan, including a US$50 million expansion of its Paulinia facility in 2021.

Mr Ryu Sang Woo, Chief Executive Officer at Cariflex, said: "We have strategically located our new facility here in Singapore, at the doorstep of our key customers. Singapore's thriving financial, innovation, and logistics hubs, along with a highly skilled workforce and strong IP protection, made this the ideal choice for our investment.

"This new facility will allow us to expand production, while providing our customers with a diverse and reliable supply of high-quality materials, reinforcing our leadership in the global polyisoprene latex market," he added.

Construction of the plant began in 2022, with operations commencing in November 2024. The plant is designed for modular expansion to accommodate future demand growth. When fully ramped up, it will double Cariflex's 2023 manufacturing capacity for polyisoprene latex.

Investing in Talent and Long-Term Careers

The opening of this plant also aligns Singapore's broader push to grow high-value, innovation-driven industries that offer meaningful and inclusive job opportunities for locals.

The facility has created approximately 80 new permanent roles, the majority filled by Singaporeans. Cariflex has invested in developing its talent through training programs at its Brazil operations and at DL Chemical's sites in Korea, with a focus on operations, safety, quality, and digital systems. These efforts support Cariflex's long-term commitment to fostering career growth, including for non-graduates through mentorship programs.

Positioned to Meet Regional Demand

In 2020, Cariflex relocated its global headquarters to Singapore to strengthen integration between its commercial and manufacturing operations. Cariflex is the only company globally that manufactures anionic catalyst-based synthetic rubber and latex, known for its superior purity, transparency and softness.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686139/Cariflex_Logo.jpg