caresyntax Names Timothy Lantz as President

BOSTON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caresyntax Corp., a pioneering provider of surgical automation, analytics and AI software and technologies, announced today the appointment of Timothy Lantz as the company's President. In this role, Lantz will focus on product development and operations, critical functions as the company embarks upon key collaborations with major healthcare systems, improvement organizations and surgical robotics and device vendors in the US and abroad. Lantz brings over 15 years of leadership experience, most recently as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Sentry Data Systems, a US-based healthcare technology and analytics firm.

"Tim's operating experience, market insights and US healthcare system expertise are unparalleled," noted Dennis Kogan, Chairman and CEO of caresyntax. "He is a key addition to the team and will be instrumental as the company continues to build up an open architecture ecosystem of digital applications improving quality and cost of surgery, jointly with its global development and distribution partners. I look forward to collaborating with Tim to accelerate caresyntax's business growth and evolution."

Kogan will continue to focus on long-term strategic initiatives, key customer relationships and expansion opportunities.

"I am thrilled to join the caresyntax team. This is an innovative, rapidly growing organization comprised of talented professionals from across the globe, dedicated to improving the quality of healthcare by providing enhanced interoperability, automation, and insights across the surgical continuum. I look forward to working with Dennis and the team to scale our presence here in the United States and establish caresyntax as a global leader in surgical innovation and analytics," commented Timothy Lantz.

About caresyntax

Caresyntax utilizes its proprietary, best-of-class workflow automation and data warehousing platforms to design software applications that support surgical vendors, healthcare improvement companies and providers in identifying and managing risk, automating workflows, enhancing knowledge sharing, and reducing surgical variability. Converging IoT technology and surgical analytics, the caresyntax platform is used in more than 6,300 operating rooms worldwide, transforming unstructured clinical and operational data into actionable, real-time insights. Clinical teams, as a result, enhance clinical performance, control surgical variation, and improve patient outcomes. The company was founded in 2013 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Its team of 115 people is located in Boston, Berlin, and other regional offices.

