Caresyntax Forges Partnership with Barco to Accelerate Global Demand and Innovation

BERLIN, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caresyntax, a pioneering provider of surgical automation, analytics, and AI software and technologies announced today a strategic partnership with Barco Healthcare to accelerate both the development and delivery of caresyntax surgical intelligence technologies worldwide. The alliance is underscored by Barco's participation in the company's growth financing round. Together with Barco – maker of the market-leading Nexxis integrated digital O.R. hardware platform – caresyntax aims to make surgery smarter and safer by delivering a fully-integrated and automated surgical ecosystem at global scale.

Enhanced global enablement and deployment capabilities

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Barco," said caresyntax Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Kogan. "Together, we will be able to significantly enhance modularity and scalability of our software platform, as well as provide the necessary hardware infrastructure, at a top-notch level of quality, service and deployment." Thanks to Barco's global hardware delivery and servicing infrastructure, caresyntax can solidify its reach into new markets and extend its capabilities of addressing complex business and clinical problems of large enterprise clients among integrated healthcare delivery networks, as well as multinational medical device vendors and healthcare improvement companies.

Barco hardware and video management solutions offer faultless signal and data connectivity, providing a critical foundation for caresyntax software and advanced analytics applications. The portfolio synergy will aid both companies in meeting the rising global demand for surgical intelligence applications. In addition, Barco and caresyntax technologies will maintain the massive benefit of full vendor-neutrality with respect to device and IT systems integration, further bolstering value and future proof status of its surgical data connectivity, aggregation, and analytics solutions.

Cutting-edge developments in surgical automation and AI

Of equal significance to global reach, the partnership also entails a research and development component which will boost both partners' solution portfolios. "This strategic partnership is an important step in extending the Nexxis value proposition to include workflow and analytics services," says Filip Pintelon, General Manager Healthcare at Barco. "In conjunction with caresyntax, we aim to develop the first, true surgical operating system. Building a joint roadmap will lead to an acceleration of the necessary hardware and software components to realize this vision."

Both Barco and caresyntax are increasing focus on cutting-edge AI applications, and the companies will leverage their respective expertise to realize new and truly intelligent product developments, harnessing machine learning, vision and natural language processing. These new applications will make a strong contribution to improving patient safety and quality and cost of outcomes in surgery.

About caresyntax

Caresyntax utilizes its proprietary, best-of-class workflow automation and data warehousing platforms to design software applications that support surgical vendors, healthcare improvement companies and caregivers in identifying and managing risk, automating workflows, enhancing knowledge sharing, and reducing surgical variability. Converging IoT technology and surgical analytics, the caresyntax platform is used in more than 6,300 operating rooms worldwide, transforming unstructured clinical and operational data into actionable, real-time insights. Clinical teams, as a result, enhance clinical performance, control surgical variation, and improve patient outcomes. The company was founded in 2013 and headquartered in Berlin (Germany). Its team of 115 people is located in Boston, Berlin, and other regional offices.

About Barco

Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions).

