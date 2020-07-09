Career Star Group Reach Milestone to Shake Up the Outplacement Industry

Career Star Group announce ownership of innovative global outplacement platform via the asset deal of CareerArc by Gi Group.

LONDON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gi Group, one of the world's leading companies providing services for global staffing needs, announced this week their acquisition of the CareerArc career transition arm. Gi Group is a historical member for Career Star Group, present in Italy and the UK with the dedicated outplacement brand Intoo, and Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro and Bulgaria with Gi Group directly. The strategic partnership has been in place since the establishment of Career Star Group in 2012. The acquisition marks the success of long-term strategy securing ownership of the worlds' most innovative and dynamic career transition platform within Career Star Group.

Career Star Group is the world's largest outplacement and redeployment organisation, present in 102 countries. The digital global career transition platform provides instant access to localised resources, interactive support and training as well as an on-demand coaching feature with career transition specialists. The platform is currently available in English, Spanish, German and Italian with French available from August 2020.

''We are extremely excited to take the centre stage with our new global platform. We are taking outplacement to the next level with innovative solutions fit for the new normal and beyond. Having ownership of the platform allows us to innovate further and to continue developing our services for our customers and clients in the ever-changing world,'' said Cetti Galante, Chair of Career Star Group board and Managing Director of Intoo Italy.

''Our strategic partnership with Career Star Group has furthered our mission to democratise outplacement globally via technology by increasing access to our state of the art digital platform across multiple countries. Being part of Gi Group and Career Star Group together is the next stage in our expansion strategy and we couldn't be happier to be part of the family," said Yair Riemer, President Career Transition Services at CareerArc.

Career Star Group is a global organisation uniting the world's leading career transition and outplacement providers. Present in 102 countries, Career Star Group provides multinational companies with access to the best career transition providers regardless of where workforce changes occur.

