Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolic (CRM) Diseases Market to Reach USD 451.87 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Burden of Chronic Conditions | DataM Intelligence

30 Oct, 2025, 14:35 GMT
AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the cardiovascular, renal & metabolic diseases market size reached US$ 298.73 billion in 2024, up from US$ 286.12 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow to US$ 451.87 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2025 to 2033.
This sizable market reflects the convergence of major chronic disease segments-cardiovascular diseases, renal diseases, and metabolic disorders-each contributing to a large and growing burden across global healthcare systems.
Growth Drivers: Aging Demographics & Therapeutic Innovation
The upward trajectory in the CRM market is underpinned by several measurable factors:
- The prevalence of cardiovascular, renal and metabolic comorbid conditions is increasing; one major player estimates that up to one-third of patients with CRM profile have two or more of these diseases concurrently.
- Global population aging: with the number of individuals aged 65 + increasing by over 20% between 2023 and 2033, the incidence of heart failure, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes is rising accordingly.
- Advances in therapies: Industry players are increasingly deploying combination treatments (e.g., SGLT-2 inhibitors, GLP-1 receptor agonists) that address multiple disease axes, enhancing patient outcomes and expanding market size.
- Expanding healthcare access and diagnostics: As more patients are diagnosed earlier with metabolic or renal conditions, the opportunity for treatment (therapeutics, devices) increases, helping drive scale in the CRM market.
Market Segmentation: Detailing Key Growth Vectors
By Disease Type
The CRM market comprises three primary disease-type segments: Cardiovascular Diseases, Renal Diseases, and Metabolic Disorders.
- Cardiovascular Diseases represent the largest component, accounting for an estimated 57% of the 2024 market (US$ 170 billion).
- Renal Diseases and Metabolic Disorders each contribute the balance, with Renal possibly 22% and Metabolic Disorders 23%.
Given the overall market of US$ 298.73 billion in 2024, this implies the renal segment size at roughly US$ 70 billion, and metabolic disorders around US$ 75 billion.
By Treatment Type
Treatment-type segmentation includes Therapeutics, Devices, and Others (such as diagnostics, monitoring systems).
- Therapeutics dominate the market, likely accounting for over 70% in 2024.
- Devices (including cardiovascular devices, renal-replacement/dialysis equipment) may hold 17% (US$ 52 billion).
By End-User
End-user segmentation covers Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare Settings, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others.
- Hospitals are the largest channel, capturing approximately 65% of market revenue (roughly US$ 194 billion in 2024).
- Specialty clinics and homecare settings are growing fastest, with homecare devices and monitoring apps projected to expand at >6% CAGR through 2033.
- Academic/research institutes represent a smaller but strategic portion, emphasizing diagnostics and innovation.
Regional Insights & Quantitative Indicators
While specific regional breakdowns for CRM diseases were not fully disclosed, the data allow for informed interpretation:
- With the global size at US$ 298.73 billion in 2024, and given developed markets capture a large share, the United States likely represents 33%, or US$ 95 billion in 2024.
- Japan as an advanced economy with high chronic-disease prevalence may account for 5% (US$ 15 billion) in 2024.
Other regions (Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America) make up the remainder, with Asia-Pacific expected to show faster growth owing to rising disease incidence and improving access.
Competitive Landscape
According to DataM Intelligence, key players dominating the CRM diseases market include: Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly & Company, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, and Amgen Inc.
These companies are specialising in therapies across cardiovascular, renal and metabolic disease spectra and investing heavily in pipeline assets with multi-target action (e.g., cardio-renal-metabolic platforms).
The concentration of large pharma in this space reflects the scale of opportunity-therapeutics alone are hundreds of billions in revenue annually.
Outlook & Strategic Implications
With a projected growth to US$ 451.87 billion by 2033, the CRM diseases market presents multiple strategic opportunities:
- Diversification into renal and metabolic-disorder treatment offers incremental growth beyond traditional cardiovascular therapies.
- Development of integrated therapy-device combinations (e.g., heart-failure devices plus metabolic drug pairing) can command higher value and market share.
- Expansion of homecare and monitoring solutions (end-user category) aligns with 6%+ CAGR in that segment.
- Emerging geographic markets (Asia-Pacific, Latin America) will continue to ramp up share, driven by rising incidence and healthcare improvement.
- Businesses that align therapy pipelines around the interconnectedness of cardiovascular, renal and metabolic disorders will be well-positioned to capture cross-indication revenues.
Conclusion
The CRM diseases market is one of the most enduring and expansive segments in healthcare. From a base of US$ 298.73 billion in 2024 to a projected US$ 451.87 billion by 2033, the scale and growth demonstrate the significant unmet need across cardiovascular, renal and metabolic disorders.
According to DataM Intelligence, leading players and stakeholders who build holistic, multi-indication solutions-and leverage treatment, device and service channels-will capture the strongest growth. The next decade promises major opportunities for advancing patient care and commercial value within the CRM landscape.
