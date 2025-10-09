Cardiovascular Drugs Market to 2030: APAC Leads Growth and Telehealth Helps Online Pharmacies Expand, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, cardiovascular drugs market is valued at USD 160.39 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 188.66 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.30% during 2025-2030, supported by the global rise in cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevalence and ongoing innovation in therapeutic drug classes. Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death worldwide, driving continuous demand for effective treatment and preventive medications.

Geographic Dynamics

The Asia-Pacific region leads the cardiovascular drug market, driven by reforms and expanding healthcare infrastructure, which also boost opportunities for local companies and increase competition for international players. Japan's faster approval process supports the adoption of advanced therapies, including newer anticoagulants and metabolic treatments.

North America continues to be a hotspot for innovation, with reimbursement systems favoring quick uptake of new therapies, though evolving pricing policies may influence how high-value drugs are launched.

Primary Growth Drivers

Therapeutic Convergence Driving Market Expansion

New drug classes are reshaping treatment pathways. NOACs are rapidly replacing warfarin, while SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 agonists extend beyond diabetes to heart-failure care and risk reduction, opening new market segments.

Access Gains in High-Growth Regions

Pricing reforms and expanded reimbursement in markets like China, India, and Brazil are boosting access to advanced cardiovascular drugs. Local manufacturing incentives and broader coverage are unlocking significant patient pools and fueling sustained market growth.

Shifting Dynamics in Cardiovascular Care

Cardiovascular disease is surging among older populations, with heart-failure prevalence climbing sharply. This ageing trend, seen globally, is driving demand for personalized therapies and combination treatments.

Industry Segmentation Highlights

The cardiovascular drugs market is segmented by drug class, disease indication, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography. Each segment plays a critical role in shaping the market's dynamics.

By Drug Class

Antihypertensives

Anticoagulants

Antiplatelet Agents

Lipid-Lowering Drugs

Heart-Failure Drugs

Antiarrhythmics

Pulmonary Hypertension Drugs

By Disease Indication

Hypertension

Coronary Artery Disease

Heart Failure

Arrhythmia

Dyslipidemia

Venous Thrombo-Embolism

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable / IV

Transdermal & Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Strategic Players

The cardiovascular drugs market is moderately competitive, with companies focusing on expanding their product portfolios, strategic alliances, and regulatory approvals. Market participants are also emphasizing biologics, biosimilars, and digital health integration to enhance patient monitoring and treatment outcomes.

Comprehensive List of Market Players

Pfizer

Bristol Myers Squibb

Novartis

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Bayer

Eli Lilly

Boehringer Ingelheim

Sanofi

AbbVie

Amgen

Daiichi Sankyo

Novo Nordisk

GSK

Takeda

Abbott Laboratories

Roche

Servier

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

These firms continue to invest in clinical research and global partnerships to strengthen their foothold in the evolving cardiovascular therapeutics space.

