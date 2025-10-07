Cardinal Health launches a new all-in-one solution for deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism prevention

Kendall SCD SmartFlow™ Compression System is now available in Europe.

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health has announced the international launch of its Kendall SCD SmartFlow™ Compression System, the next generation of the Kendall™ Compression Series offering an enhanced clinician and patient experience. Featuring clinically proven technology that delivers customised, intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) to increase blood flow1-2 in at-risk patients, the Kendall SCD SmartFlow™ System is designed to help prevent venous thromboembolism (VTE) events, as well as enhance blood circulation and treat pain and swelling related to venous stasis.

"We're excited to bring the new Kendall SCD SmartFlow™ system to our international customers, which offers consistent, effective, and reliable compression therapy," said Frederic LeRoy, VP of International Marketing. "Its new indication related to venous stasis addresses symptoms that can significantly impact patients with compromised blood flow. This innovative product is also designed to help streamline clinical workflows, allowing healthcare professionals to dedicate more time to direct patient care."

The Kendall SCD SmartFlow™ Compression System leverages Vascular Refill Detection (VRD) technology with a sequential, gradient and circumferential sleeve design to move more blood per hour than uniform compression2. The VRD technology adjusts and customises compression cycles to match a patient's unique vascular refill time, helping the patient receive more compression cycles over time and ultimately reducing stasis2. The circumferential sleeve design allows therapy to be applied regardless of sleeve and tubing position, while the gradient pressure pattern maximises blood flow.

Complementing the VRD technology are additional clinical benefits and features, including proprietary Patient Sensing™ Technology that automatically detects if compression therapy is being applied and will activate an alert if the system does not detect a patient present or correct use of the sleeves on the patient's legs. This new Therapy Tracker feature tracks the duration of compression therapy to help hospitals maintain compliance and enhance patient safety.

"For over four decades, the Kendall SCD™ compression portfolio has been a trusted choice for healthcare professionals across Europe, helping protect patients from venous thromboembolism (VTE)," said Shawn McBride, Regional President, EMEA. "This newly redesigned system reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation within the Kendall™ line and builds on our long-standing expertise in compression therapy."

The Cardinal Health™ Kendall SCD SmartFlow™ Compression System is now available in Europe, as well as in countries like Australia and New Zealand, Brazil and Korea. Availability will gradually expand to other markets across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, please visit us here.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and specialty products; a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products; a supplier of home-health and direct-to-patient products and services; an operator of nuclear pharmacies and manufacturing facilities; and a provider of performance and data solutions. Our company's customer-centric focus drives continuous improvement and leads to innovative solutions that improve people's lives every day. Learn more about Cardinal Health at cardinalhealth.com and cardinalhealth.co.uk.

References:

1. Kakkos SK, Nicolaides AN, Griffin M, Geroulakos G. Comparison of two intermittent pneumatic compression systems. A hemodynamic study. Int Angiol. 2005;24(4):330-5.

2. Griffin M, et al. Comparison of three intermittent pneumatic compression systems in patients with varicose veins: A haemodynamic study. Int Angiol. 2007 Jun;26:158-64.

Disclaimers

For Healthcare Professionals Only.

Important information: Before using any medical device, review all relevant package information, including the label and/or the Instructions for Use.

© [2025] Cardinal Health. All Rights Reserved. CARDINAL HEALTH, the CARDINAL HEALTH LOGO, KENDALL SCD SMARTFLOW, KENDALL SCD, and PATIENT SENSING are trademarks of Cardinal Health and may be registered in the US and/or in other countries . Patent cardinalhealth.com/patents 09/2025 CE 0123 UKCA 0086

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789530/Cardinal_Health_Logo.jpg