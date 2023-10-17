Cardiac Biomarkers Market is Set to Reach $26.43 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Widespread Multi-Biomarker Adoption - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the cardiac biomarkers market is growing at a CAGR of 12.14% during 2022-2028.

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Research Report

Cardiac biomarkers play a crucial role in cardiovascular medicine, aiding in the diagnosis, risk stratification, and management of patients with various heart-related conditions. Troponins, CK-MB, BNP, NT-proBNP, myoglobin, CRP, lipid profile, and D-dimer are among the most used cardiac biomarkers, providing specific insights into cardiac health and function. Integrating these biomarkers into clinical practice allows for early detection, appropriate risk assessment, and personalized treatment plans, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes and a better understanding of cardiovascular diseases. As research and technology advances, the repertoire of cardiac biomarkers may expand, enhancing our ability to diagnose and manage heart-related conditions with even greater precision.

The Future of Cardiology: Multi-Biomarker Integration for Holistic Heart Health Assessment

The integration of multiple cardiac biomarkers represents a significant market trend in cardiology. Combining biomarkers that reflect different aspects of cardiovascular health can significantly improve diagnostic accuracy, risk assessment, and treatment management. The advances in biomarker discovery and analysis techniques have enabled it to identify panels of biomarkers with complementary roles.

In recent years, there has been a notable market trend in cardiology toward integrating multiple cardiac biomarkers for diagnosing and managing cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular diseases are multifaceted conditions with diverse underlying mechanisms. A single biomarker may not capture the complete picture or provide sufficient information for accurate diagnosis and risk assessment. Integration of multiple biomarkers allows for a more comprehensive evaluation of cardiovascular health.

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 26.43 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 13.29 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 12.14 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Biomarkers Type, Application, End-user, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics · Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases · Increasing Demand for Point-of-care Cardiac Diagnostics · Advancements in Cardiac Biomarkers

Market Segmentation Analysis

the global market for cardiac biomarkers can be categorized based on biomarker types, which include troponin, creatine kinase (CK-MB), myoglobin, and other biomarkers. Among these, the troponin segment held the largest market share in 2022. Troponins represent a significant advancement in diagnosing and managing cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). These proteins are highly specific in cardiac muscle cells and are released into the bloodstream in response to heart muscle damage. Troponin biomarkers play a pivotal role in the identification of cardiac conditions, the assessment of the severity of cardiac events, the guidance of treatment decisions, and the prediction of patient outcomes. Furthermore, high-sensitivity troponin assays further enhance the ability to detect cardiac issues early, even in the absence of clinical symptoms, by identifying trace amounts of troponin in the blood.

The global market for cardiac biomarkers can be divided by end-user into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and other healthcare facilities. Notably, hospitals claimed a substantial share of this end-user segment. Hospitals play a critical role as end-users of cardiac biomarkers, employing them across various facets of patient care associated with cardiovascular diseases. From the emergency department to inpatient care settings, cardiac biomarkers are paramount in diagnosing acute cardiovascular events, stratifying patient risk, and informing treatment decisions. These biomarkers' presence and accurate interpretation empower healthcare professionals to deliver timely interventions and enhance patient outcomes. By harnessing the capabilities of cardiac biomarkers, hospitals can continue to make significant advancements in enhancing the care and prognosis of patients with cardiovascular conditions.

Geographical Analysis

North America is a dominant player in the global cardiac biomarkers market. The region's leadership is attributed to the high prevalence of CVDs, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and robust research and development activities. The US and Canada are the primary contributors to this region's market growth, focusing on introducing innovative biomarkers and diagnostic technologies. Moreover, increasing awareness about early disease detection and prevention drives the adoption of cardiac biomarkers in clinical practice.

Europe holds a significant share of the global cardiac biomarkers market due to the rising incidence of CVDs and an aging population. Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain are at the forefront of technological advances and medical research in cardiovascular medicine. In addition, government initiatives to improve healthcare facilities and reduce CVD-related morbidity and mortality further boost the adoption of cardiac biomarkers in Europe.

About the Report:

The report examines the current state of the cardiac biomarkers market and its market dynamics from 2023 to 2028. It provides a comprehensive overview of various factors driving market growth, hindrances, and emerging trends. The analysis encompasses both the aspects of market demand and supply. Additionally, it offers profiles and assessments of major companies and several noteworthy firms in the industry.

Market Segmentation

