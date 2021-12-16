Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 7.76% and is also Expected to Reach USD 5.07 Billion by 2026, Analyzes DelveInsight

The Cardiac Biomarker Testing market is anticipated to upsurge due to the rising burden of cardiology disease, the growing need for early diseases diagnosis, the introduction of technologically advanced products, and increasing cost of healthcare expenditure are expected to help the market and the patients in their treatment which will drive the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market.

Some of the salient features from the Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market report:

As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market.

is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market. Key players working proactively in the Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market include Beckman Coulter , Inc, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott, bioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics, Inc, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Tosoh Corporation, DIALAB GmbH, CardioGenics Holdings Inc, Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co. Ltd., Biosynex and others.

and others. DelveInsight analyzes that the Global Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market was valued at USD 3.25 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 5.07 billion by 2026.

in 2020, growing at a of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach by 2026. In April 2021 , Roche announced the series of five new intended uses for two key cardiac biomarkers using the Elecsys® technology : high sensitive cardiac troponin T (cTnT-hs) and N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide test (NT-proBNP).

announced the series of five new intended uses for two key cardiac biomarkers using the : high sensitive cardiac troponin T (cTnT-hs) and N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide test (NT-proBNP). In 2019, Roche Diagnostics launched the VITROS high-sensitivity Troponin I assay. Thus, owing to the launch of such devices, there will be a rapid growth observed in the Cardiac Biomarker Testing market during the forecast period.

Cardiac Biomarker Testing Overview

Cardiac Biomarkers are elements that are released into the blood when the heart is damaged or stressed and estimation of these biomarkers might be helpful in diagnoses of conditions associated with insufficient blood flow to the heart like acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and cardiac ischemia. These tests can also be used in determining a person's risk of having these conditions or to aid in monitoring and managing someone with suspected ACS and cardiac ischemia. These are vital in various cardiovascular conditions such as Congestive heart failure (CHF), ischemic heart diseases (IHD), diabetic cardiomyopathy (DCM), acute coronary syndromes (ACS), and acute myocardial infarction (AMI).

Several Cardiac Biomarkers have been used in the diagnosis and management of cardiovascular (CV) diseases. Cardiac Biomarkers are of great importance in the timely, accurate diagnosis and management of cardiovascular disease as well as improving the prognosis of the disease for the patient. Diagnosis in the golden period is of utmost importance to institute therapy at the earliest and possibly reverse the myocardial damage. Cardiac Biomarkers are also a powerful tool for triaging.

Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Insight

Geographically, the global Cardiac Biomarker Testing market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global market and is expected that it will remain constant during the forecast period. However, the supremacy of North America will be evidently challenged by the European market. This domination is due to the growing demand for testing owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, better healthcare facilities coupled with the presence of major market players as well as higher investment in the research and development activities, and demand for advanced technologies in Cardiac Biomarker Testing in the region.

According to the analysis, in the biomarker type segment of the Cardiac Biomarker testing devices market, the troponin category of Cardiac Biomarkers is predicted to account for the significant market revenue share. This can be ascribed to the fact that it is considered the best Cardiac Biomarker among all other Cardiac Biomarker types. This protein is by far the most commonly used biomarker and has the highest known sensitivity. Other biomarkers such as CK, CK-MB, and myoglobin have limited use, therefore boosting the demand for troponin and further enhancing the Cardiac Biomarker Testing market.

Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the growing need for early diseases diagnosis, the rising aging population, and the advancement in research in identifying novel clinically-relevant cardiac biomarkers, will lead to rising demand for Cardiac Biomarker Testing. There are approximately 200,000 coronary artery bypass graft surgeries that take place each year in the US and are the most commonly performed cardiac procedure. The diagnosis is required for better surgery results, which is boosting the demand for the advanced Cardiac Biomarker Testing market.

The demand for Cardiac Biomarker Testing is primarily affected by the outbreak of the COVID- 19 pandemic. The government imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus leading to restrictions in movement and a decrease in regular check-ups. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, various forms of elective procedures were temporarily stopped in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients that were given utmost priority. This lead to a decrease in the demand for Cardiac Biomarker Testing.

Scope of the Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: Beckman Coulter, Inc, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott, bioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics, Inc, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Tosoh Corporation, DIALAB GmbH, CardioGenics Holdings Inc, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Biosynex

Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Segmentation

By Product

Instruments

Reagents & Kits

By Biomarker Type

Troponin

Creatine Kinase-MB

Natriuretic Peptide

Myoglobin

Others

By Application

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Congestive Heart Failure

Myocardial Infarction

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Pathology Labs

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Delveinsight Analysis: The Cardiac Biomarker Testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach 5.07 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Report Introduction 2 Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Key factors Analysis 5 Cardiac Biomarker Testing Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market 7 Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Layout 8 Cardiac Biomarker Testing Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Cardiac Biomarker Testing Market Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Beckman Coulter, Inc 9.2 Siemens Healthcare GmbH 9.3 Abbott 9.4 bioMérieux SA 9.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd 9.6 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc 9.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc 9.8 Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH 9.9 Diagnostic Automation / Cortez Diagnostics, Inc 9.10 Randox Laboratories Ltd 9.11 Tosoh Corporation 9.12 DIALAB GmbH 9.13 CardioGenics Holdings Inc 9.14 Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd. 9.15 Biosynex 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 About DelveInsight 13 Disclaimer & Contact Us

