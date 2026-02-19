Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market worth $5.04 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market by Application (Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Other Applications) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The carboxymethyl cellulose market size is valued at USD 3.28 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.04 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 3.28 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.04 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 8.9%

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Trends & Insights:

The carboxymethyl cellulose market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for performance-enhancing ingredients in various end-use Industries. Carboxymethyl cellulose is used due to its controlled viscosity, improved texture, enhanced water retention, and improved stability, which makes it indispensable in food processing, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and industrial applications. Furthermore, the shift towards more economical and plant-based additives is driving the adoption of carboxymethyl cellulose. The boom in oilfield activities, growth of the detergent and paper industries, and the growing demands for formulations in personal care and healthcare are all contributing to the increasing application of carboxymethyl cellulose.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% in the global carboxymethyl cellulose market during the forecast period.

By application, the Industrial segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% in the carboxymethyl cellulose market during the forecast period.

AKKIM (Turkey), Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (US), Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Shandong Head Co., Ltd. (China), Hebei Jiahua Cellulose Co., Ltd. (China), Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Daicel Corporation (Japan), and DKS Co., Ltd. (Japan) are star players in the carboxymethyl cellulose market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

Patel Chemical Specialities, Henan Botai Chemical Building Material Co., Ltd., Celotech Chemical Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Co., Ltd., and Pioma Chemicals have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market"

150 - Tables

100 - Figures

300 - Pages

The growth of the carboxymethyl cellulose market is primarily propelled by its increasing application in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and industrial sectors. The increasing consumption of processed and convenience foods is increasing the application of carboxymethyl cellulose as an economical thickener, stabilizer, and emulsifier to enhance texture and shelf life, especially in Asia Pacific and other developing economies. Consumption of carboxymethyl cellulose is rising as a binder, disintegrant, viscosity modifier, and film-former in tablets, topical formulations, cosmetics, and skincare in the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors. The industrial application also contributes to the demand for carboxymethyl cellulose in drilling fluids and oil recovery. Technological development of cellulose processing, constant product innovation, and capacity developments also support the market growth.

The industrial segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application of carboxymethyl cellulose.

The industrial application is the fastest-growing segment of the carboxymethyl cellulose market. It is increasingly used in a wide range of large-volume industrial processes. There is a strong demand for carboxymethyl cellulose as a viscosifier and fluid-loss control additive to promote the efficiency of drilling and improve wellbore stability in the oil and gas sector. Carboxymethyl cellulose is also used in the mining industry in ore flotation, pelletizing, and suspension stabilization processes. The detergent and cleaning products industry depends on carboxymethyl cellulose as a soil-suspending agent. Carboxymethyl cellulose is used in adhesives, fabrics, and coatings to improve workability, consistency, binding power, and stability of formulations. With the increasing focus on sustainability, cost-efficiency, and bio-based options, carboxymethyl cellulose is emerging as a desirable ingredient.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the second-fastest growing market for carboxymethyl cellulose globally.

The Middle East & Africa region is the second-fastest growing market of carboxymethyl cellulose. The oil & gas sector in the region is increasing its consumption of carboxymethyl cellulose as it is a vital component in drilling mud composition. The region is witnessing investments in large-scale upstream and downstream energy projects in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait. The construction, mining, textile, and water treatment sectors are also undergoing significant growth in the region, which also utilises the stabilizing, thickening, and binding properties of carboxymethyl cellulose.

The growth in disposable incomes, population, and urbanization in Africa and the Middle East is leading to the increased consumption of packaged foodstuffs, soft drinks, pharmaceutical products, toothpaste, and personal care products. Governments are encouraging local production in the region to cut dependence on imports, which is increasing the number of new processing plants for food processing, detergents, pharmaceuticals, and industrial products.

Key Players

Prominent companies in the market include AKKIM (Turkey), Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (US), Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Shandong Head Co., Ltd. (China), Hebei Jiahua Cellulose Co., Ltd. (China), Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd (Japan), Daicel Corporation (Japan), and DKS Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others.

