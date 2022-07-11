Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market to Reach Value of US$ 1.85 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Use of agriculture waste-derived carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) in sustainable packaging to generate substantial revenue growth; characterization of CMC products to expand horizon in carboxymethyl cellulose market

Wide range of applications in several industries spurring R&D in high-purity CMC products, increasingly in paper, textile, coatings, and ceramics engineering; demand to rise in food & pharmaceutical industries

WILMINGTON, Del., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wide range of carboxymethyl cellulose uses notably in packaging and personal care products has propelled sales of products in carboxymethyl cellulose market. The growing use of high-purity grades of carboxymethyl cellulose in food and pharmaceutical industries will increase the market share for carboxymethyl cellulose in cellulose derivatives. The carboxymethyl cellulose market is projected to reach US$ 1.85 Bn by 2031, finds a TMR study. Utilization in several food & beverage (F&B) applications has generated abundant opportunities.

Advancements in characterization of various CMC products help boost the carboxymethyl cellulose market size. Of note, use of scanning electron microscopic (SEM) analysis techniques has extended the horizon for chemical companies in the carboxymethyl cellulose market who are keenly exploring new application areas. Carboxymethyl cellulose market suppliers are increasingly focusing on lowering the cost of synthesis, particularly to target applications in paper and textiles industries.

The rising sales of range of personal care products in developed and developing regions is likely to spur carboxymethyl cellulose uses, notably for eye-shadow blushers, eyeliners, toothpastes, and shampoos. Of note, need for novel toothpaste formulations has expanded the avenue in the carboxymethyl cellulose market. In recent times, a spate of studies on utilizing waste materials as a resource for production of CMC has extended the canvas for firms looking for new revenue streams. Enormous demand for CMC in various applications in the F&B industry for improving the texture and mouthfeel of food ingredients.

Key Findings of Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Study

Characterization of CMC Products Key to Expanding Lucrative Avenues: Rise in demand for high-purity and high-performance CMC products has spurred new techniques for characterization of CMC. The carboxymethyl cellulose market size has been increasingly amplified by the utilization of high-purity CMC products in the cosmetics and dental applications. Of note, suppliers and manufacturers in the market are benefitting from ongoing R&D on CMC characterization using thermo-gravimetric analysis (TGA) and FTIR. A spate of studies on the characteristics of CMC has broadened the range of applications in carboxymethyl cellulose market. Abundance of low-cost raw materials has helped bolster the profitability of firms in the carboxymethyl cellulose market. Biomedical applications such as in drug delivery and tissue engineering underpin value-grab opportunities in the near future.

Growing Use in Personal Care Products to Generate Sizable Revenues: The market has witnessed commercialization of products from the utilization in wide array of personal care and cosmetics products including hair care products, hair grooming aids, and shampoos. Aside from this, the use of CMC in packaging sector is expected to rise in coming years. Of note, agriculture waste-derived carboxymethyl cellulose holds remarkable revenue potential for companies in the carboxymethyl cellulose market.

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market: Key Drivers

Strides made by personal care industry in developing economies has accelerated the growth prospects of firms in the carboxymethyl cellulose market.

Growing trend of using by-products as raw materials for sustainable packaging has been driving new growth opportunities for market players. In this regard, the biodegradability and low toxicity of CMC products are benefits that will open up new frontiers in the carboxymethyl cellulose market.

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market: Key Players

Some of the well-entrenched players in the carboxymethyl cellulose market are Quimica Amtex S.A De C.V., Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku Co., Ltd., Daicel Corporation, Jining Fortune Biotech Co., Ltd., Ashland Inc., CP Kelco, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V.

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Segmentation

Grade

High Purity



Industrial



Technical

Application

Food & Beverages



Oilfield



Paper & Pulp



Detergents



Paints & Adhesives



Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics



Others

Key Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Russia & CIS

& CIS Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa

SOURCE Transparency Market Research