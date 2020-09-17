Carbon Therapy Segment in Particle Therapy Market to Grow at Exponential Growth Rate from 2018 to 2026: TMR

- Brain and spinal cord tumors, pediatric cancer segments are contributing notably to growth in the particle therapy market over the forecast period

- North America is witnessing significant increase in cases of brain and spinal cord tumor and that is helping the region account for a notable share of the market

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From 2018 to 2026, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of global particle therapy market is anticipated to be 8%. It is worth noting here that numerous reasons are seen behind the projected growth, which is set to translate to a higher market worth of USD 727 million by the year 2026 – the end of the aforementioned period. In the year 2017, it is quite pertinent to note, the market valuation stood at USD 364.8 million.

"Incidence of lung cancer in young population, brain and spine tumors in geriatric population is increasing and that is propelling growth in the global particle therapy market over the forecast period", notes TMR

Key Findings of Global Particle Therapy Market Study

As far as applications are concerned, pediatric cancer, and brain and spinal cord tumors will dominate growth in the segment

In the therapy segment, proton therapy held a notable share of the market and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period

North America is set to lead the regional charts, while the Asia Pacific region is set to grow at a notable pace

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Particle Therapy Market:

Increasing adoption of pain free treatment is being noted and this is paving way for growth in the market

Number of geriatric people with brain and spine tumors is increasing, propelling the global particle therapy market on an upward curve

Increasing cyclotron service practices noted in countries such as the United States of America is a notable growth factor

Regional Analysis of Global Particle Therapy Market:

Growing geriatric population with brain tumor and spine tumor is being noted in the North American region

These factors are set to drive the aforementioned region on to a dominant position over the forecast period

Contributions of the United States of America towards growth in the region are anticipated to be significant owing to increasing incidence of lung cancer among youth

The country is also witnessing increase in cyclotron services practices and that is propelling growth in the regional therapy market

Notable CAGR will be charted by the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, where Japan and China will be at the forefront of growth

Competitive Landscape of Global Particle Therapy Market:

The vendor landscape is marked by growth strategies that are shaping the future dynamics of the market. Some of these include proactive measures – organic and inorganic – opted for by leading players. These comprise collaborations and acquisitions, and improvement in geographic reach.

Key players in the global particle therapy market are Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., IBA Worldwide, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Advanced Oncotherapy PLC., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Provision Healthcare, LLC, Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., Protom International, Inc., and Danfysik A/S. Of these, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., IBA Worldwide, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. hold a sizeable share of the market. In its report, Transparency Market Research has covered granular information on these players. A part of this information is details into financials, recent developments and growth strategies.

For the study, the Particle Therapy market has been segmented as follows:

Therapy

Particle Therapy

Carbon Therapy

Other Therapy

Cancer Application

Pediatric Cancer

Lung Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Brain and Spinal Cord Tumors (BSCT)

Breast Cancer

Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers

Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Head and Neck Cancers (HNC)

Services

Cyclotrons

Synchrotrons

Synchrocyclotrons

End user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

