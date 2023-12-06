Carbon Neutral Data Center Market worth $35.89 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market- (By Product (industry (IT and Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government or Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail), data center type (hyper-scale data centers, enterprise data centers, colocation data centers), and carbon neural solution (Hardware, Software and platforms and Support Services))), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market is valued at US$ 6.22 Bn in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 35.89 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 21.67% during a forecast period of 2023-2031.

Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 6.22 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 35.89 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 21.67 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Industry, Data Center Type, And Carbon Neural Solution Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico ;The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia Competitive Landscape 3M, ABB Group, Alibaba Group, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Eaton Corporation plc, Equinix, Inc., FUJITSU, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, ANS Group Limited, NEXTDC LTD., CYRUSONE, DEAC, and Intel Corporation.

The global carbon-neutral data centre market growth is to be driven by increasing government regulation developments and CSR activities. The carbon-neutral data centre market is still in a growing phase, and the growth is attributed to the various environmental-friendly policies and government regulations. Advanced research and development activities are underway to develop carbon-neutral data centre technologies and products, which are expected to increase due to the increased demand for data storage and digital transformation.

With an increased worldwide focus on achieving climate-neutral goals and managing demand for data storage, the shift from non-renewable energy sources to renewable energy sources in the data centre industry brings significant opportunities. The shift is more prominent in regions such as Europe and North America. This is because countries in these regions, with naturally colder climates almost throughout the year, have the highest potential in the global market.

List of Prominent Players in the Carbon Neutral Data Center Market:

3M

ABB Group

Alibaba Group

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Cisco System, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Digital Realty Trust

Eaton Corporation plc

Equinix, Inc.

FUJITSU

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

ANS Group Limited

NEXTDC LTD.

CYRUS ONE

DEAC

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Growing demand for government regulations on carbon emissions and rising emphasis on renewable energy, etc., is a vital factor anticipated to propel the growth of the target market. Increasing demand for growing energy-efficient alternatives for data center cooling and rising carbon neutrality under sustainable development efforts and CSR activities is further expected to support the market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for electricity tariffs globally and other is a factor expected to augment the growth of the carbon-neutral data centre market.

Challenges:

The prime challenge is the requirement for more awareness and commercialization regarding the high dependence on non-renewable energy for running data centre operations. However, the higher cost of implementation and compatibility issues. Even though other sectors have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, data centre operators have seen demand for data storage double and redouble, driven by increasing digitalization and the pandemic. A recent update shows that are reshaping data centres more extensively and faster than ever.

Regional Trends:

Europe's carbon-neutral data center market is expected to generate the highest revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR soon, attributed to the R&D advancements and supporting government regulations in the region. Europe is an attractive region for the carbon-neutral data centre market because of the availability of a favourable climate for the use of renewable sources of energy. This is due to the adoption of new strategies by prominent players in the carbon-neutral data center market. Moreover, the presence of key market players and growing collaboration among major players for market penetration in the region provides the opportunity to grow the carbon-neutral data centre market.

Recent Developments:

In March 2022 , Normative, a Swedish start-up sponsored by Google, released a free version of its carbon emission tracker as businesses worldwide struggled to manage their carbon impacts.

Normative, a Swedish start-up sponsored by Google, released a free version of its carbon emission tracker as businesses worldwide struggled to manage their carbon impacts. In March 2022 , Amazon Web Services (AWS) allowed customers to access a tool that measures the carbon footprint of cloud usage and compares it to the expected footprint of a data centre located on-site.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) allowed customers to access a tool that measures the carbon footprint of cloud usage and compares it to the expected footprint of a data centre located on-site. In May 2022 , Alibaba Cloud, the foundation of Alibaba Group's digital technology and innovation efforts, announced the opening its third sustainable data centre in Germany to meet the growing demand for digital transformation from clients across Europe .

Segmentation of Carbon Neutral Data Center Market-

By Industry -

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government or Public Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

By Data Center Type -

Hyperscale Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Others

By Carbon Neutral Solution -

Hardware Servers Cooling and Power Storage Networking

Software and Platforms

Support Services

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

