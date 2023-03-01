Carbon Footprint Management Market worth $30.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Footprint Management Market is projected to reach USD 30.8 billion in 2028 from USD 11.3 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 22.2% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Implementation of COP27 targets to restrict global warming and an increase in demand for energy consumption by industries are expected to propel the growth of the global Carbon Footprint Management Market. Moreover, the swelling demand for energy consumption by industries is also positively impacting the growth of the Carbon Footprint Management Market.

Carbon Footprint Management Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 30.8 billion in 2028 Growth Rate 22.2% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Vertical, and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities The shift Towards Cloud Computing and Paperless Economy Key Market Drivers Increase in government initiatives for low carbon policy

Cloud technology is expected to hold the largest share of the Carbon Footprint Management Market, by deployment mode

By deployment mode, the cloud segment of the Carbon Footprint Management Market is expected to be the largest during the forecast period. Businesses are opting for cloud-based solutions as they guarantee safety and security because of these advantages. Cloud deployment mode provides advantages such control over data, lower possibility of data loss, and absence of concerns about regulatory compliance. Moreover, cloud has lower deployment costs, and provides ease of execution, upgrades, and maintenance. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

By vertical, the financial services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the Carbon Footprint Management Market during the forecast period

The financial services sector, by vertical, of the Carbon Footprint Management Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2022 to 2028, owing to the opportunities in sustainable finance products such as sustainability-linked loans, green and transition bonds, sustainable investment funds, and insurance solutions. The banking, and the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) sector as a whole, is IT intensive and the GHG emissions associated with financial institutions' investing, lending, and underwriting activities are on average over 700 times higher than their direct emissions. Moreover, financial institutions appear to be focused on low-carbon transition opportunities and are rapidly engaging to support and lead the transition to a low-carbon world, driving the fast growth of the segment in the market.

North America is expected to dominate the Carbon Footprint Management Market

North America held a dominant position in the Carbon Footprint Management Market industry in 2022, and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period as a result of the region's proactive efforts to reduce the effects of climate change. In line with this, the region has set strong NDC targets and enacted binding ESG disclosure regulations. Carbon footprint management solutions are expected to see considerable growth over the next few years.

Carbon Footprint Management Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions Rising demand for energy consumption by industries COP27 implementation to limit global warming

Restraints:

High initial investment

Opportunities:

Shift toward cloud computing and paperless economy

Challenges:

Challenges in comprehensively measuring, monitoring, and reporting Scope 3 emissions

Key Market Players:

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the leading players, such as Schneider Electric (France), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Salesforce (US) and ENGIE (France) along with other prominent vendors of carbon footprint management.

Recent Developments:

In February 2023 , Enablon and Makersite announced strategic collaboration to help enterprises reach ESG goals. The two industry leaders will help organizations manage Net Zero ambitions through decarbonizing supply chains. This involves data collection, modeling, reporting, planning, forecasting, and operational execution across all three Scopes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

, Enablon and Makersite announced strategic collaboration to help enterprises reach ESG goals. The two industry leaders will help organizations manage Net Zero ambitions through decarbonizing supply chains. This involves data collection, modeling, reporting, planning, forecasting, and operational execution across all three Scopes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In September 2022 , Enviance acquired an ESG performance software platform and consultancy, Reporting 21. The Reporting 21 solution will be incorporated into Enviance/Cority's Sustainability Cloud to better support customers in managing, reporting, and actioning their sustainability and ESG initiatives.

, Enviance acquired an ESG performance software platform and consultancy, Reporting 21. The Reporting 21 solution will be incorporated into Enviance/Cority's Sustainability Cloud to better support customers in managing, reporting, and actioning their sustainability and ESG initiatives. In July 2022 , Trinity Consultants acquired an aquatic environmental consulting firm, Ecofish Research. This acquisition brings Trinity's water ecology and aquatic sciences consulting service teams to approximately 250 professionals, with the ability to deliver a wide range of water ecology-related services.

