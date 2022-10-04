Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market to Reach US$ 483.5 Million by 2027 as Application in In Vitro Fertilization Rises

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing Use of IVF and Stem Cell Therapies to Create US$ 323 Million Market Opportunity for Carbon Dioxide Incubator Manufacturers

The carbon dioxide incubators market is well covered by Fact.MR for the upcoming decade. The study looks closely at key growth factors such trends, future projections, and business strategies. The research also provides a thorough analysis of the top segments including product, application, capacity, and region, in order to provide well-rounded perspective.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global carbon dioxide incubators market is likely to reach US$ 483.5 Million by 2027, growing at 8.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2027. Growing investment in research and clinical trial activities is likely to fuel the sales of carbon dioxide incubators during the assessment period. Further, use of carbon dioxide incubators in IVF and stem cell treatments is also likely to drive growth.

The popularity and acceptance of in-vitro fertilizations has grown significantly. According to National Library of Medicine, around 10% to 15% couples in the U.S. have trouble in having a baby. These challenges have been well-addressed by in vitro fertilization (IVF), owing to which it has become a popular healthcare solution.

Use of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) to help couples in becoming parents is likely to grow in the future, which is likely to drive demand for accessories and equipment used in this process. Owing to this, demand for carbon dioxide incubators is likely to witness an upward trend over the upcoming decade.

Further, sales of carbon dioxide incubators are also likely to increase on account of growth in overall stem cell procedures. For instance, as per Health Resources and Services Administration, 4,864 unrelated and 4,160 related bone marrow and cold transplants were conducted in the U.S. in 2020. Growing use of stem cell treatment is likely to be a key factor driving the sales of carbon dioxide incubators during the assessment period.

Globally, North America and Europe are likely to remain at the pinnacle of growth in the carbon dioxide incubators market. The U.S., U.K., France, and Germany are at the forefront of new innovation in R&D, and sales of medical accessories and equipment will also remain high, as per Fact.MR. Owing to these factors, carbon dioxide incubator manufacturers are likely to witness incremental growth opportunities across these regions.

Key Takeaways:

By product, water-jacketed carbon dioxide incubators are likely to reman preferred among end-users.

By capacity, below 100-liter carbon dioxide incubators are expected to witness high demand during the assessment period.

By application, use of carbon dioxide incubators in laboratory research and clinical applications is likely to remain high during the assessment period.

By region, North America and Europe are likely to hold sway over the forecast period, with the U.S. and the U.K. leading the growth.

and are likely to hold sway over the forecast period, with the U.S. and the U.K. leading the growth. China and India are expected to create sizeable opportunities for market players on the back of improved healthcare infrastructure.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing applications of carbon dioxide incubators in in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and stem cell treatment is likely to drive the market.

Use of carbon dioxide incubators in cell culture development and tissue engineering is expected to create growth avenues for market players.

Efficiency of incubators in maintaining consistent temperature during genetically modified organism (GMO) cultivation is expected to drive growth.

Advancement in carbon dioxide incubator technology is likely to create new growth avenues for market players.

Restraints:

Carbon dioxide incubators are highly prone to errors due to which they require highly experienced technicians. Due to skill shortage, sales of these incubators can be limited.

Lack of standardization is a longstanding challenge and failure to address this issue might hamper growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Carbon dioxide incubator manufacturers are focusing on launching innovative technologies to consolidate their position in the market. Further, leading players are concentrating on providing training and guidelines to end-users so their products can be used without any issue.

For instance,

In May 2021 , Esco introduced an innovative incubator featuring High Heat Sterilization that is highly effective in eliminating bacteria and vegetative cells.

, Esco introduced an innovative incubator featuring High Heat Sterilization that is highly effective in eliminating bacteria and vegetative cells. In January 2020 , CO2Meter Inc., launched incubators that regulate and monitor bacterial development patterns.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Shanghai Boxun Medical Biological Instrument Corp.

NuAire

Bellco Glass Inc.

LEEC Ltd

BINDER GmbH

Memmert GmbH Co.KG

PHC Holdings Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eppendorf AG

Sheldon Manufacturing Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market

In its latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis of the global carbon dioxide incubators market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. This study also divulges key drivers and trends promoting the sales of carbon dioxide incubators through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product:

Water Jacketed

Air Jacketed

Direct Heat

By Capacity:

Below 100 Litres

100-200 Litres

Above 200 Litres

By Application:

Laboratory Research & Clinical Applications

In Vitro Fertilization

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market Report

What is the estimated market size of carbon dioxide incubators in 2022?

At what pace will worldwide carbon dioxide incubators sales increase till 2027?

What factors are driving demand in the carbon dioxide incubators market?

Which region is predicted to lead the worldwide carbon dioxide incubators market between 2022 and 2027?

What are the elements driving carbon dioxide incubators market sales during the forecast period?

What is the expected market estimation of the carbon dioxide incubators market during the forecast period?

