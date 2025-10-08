Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market to Reach $6.6 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The demand for the carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) market is driven by its integration into power generation, industrial manufacturing, and oil and gas sectors. Advancements in capture technologies, such as solvent-based absorption, membrane separation, and cryogenic processes, along with improved compression, transportation, and geological storage techniques, have increased system efficiency, reduced operational costs, and enhanced carbon storage reliability. These developments position CCS as a viable alternative to conventional emission reduction methods, thus supporting the growing demand for high-performance, climate-resilient, and sustainable carbon mitigation solutions.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market by Type (Ocean Sequestration, Terrestrial Sequestration, and Others), Technology (Pre-Combustion Capture, Post-Combustion Capture, Oxy-fuel Combustion Capture, and Others), and End-Use Industry (Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Iron and Steel, Cement, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the carbon capture and sequestration market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach $6.6 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2034.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A129862

Challenges and Management Strategies

The carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) market faces several challenges, such as high capital and operational costs, limited infrastructure for CO₂ transport and storage, and regulatory uncertainties across regions. Technical hurdles such as energy penalties during the capture process and long-term storage integrity also pose significant concerns. Public perception and environmental safety regarding potential leakage further complicate large-scale deployment. To manage these challenges, stakeholders are adopting strategies such as public-private partnerships to share investment burdens, advancing R&D to improve capture efficiency and lower costs, and developing standardized regulatory frameworks to streamline project approvals. Additionally, leveraging existing oil and gas infrastructure for CO₂ transportation and storage, and increasing public engagement and transparency, are crucial steps to build trust and accelerate the adoption of CCS technologies.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $3.7 billion Market Size in 2034 $6.6 billion CAGR 5.8 % No. of Pages in Report 337 Segments Covered Type, Technology, End-use industry, and Region. Drivers Technological Advancements in CCS Systems. Growing Investments in Clean Energy Infrastructure. Opportunity Growth of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Applications. Restraint High Capital and Operational Costs.

Procure Complete Report (337 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/carbon-capture-and-sequestration-market

Governing Policies and Regulatory impacts

Climate and Emission Reduction Policies – International agreements such as the Paris Agreement and national climate action plans mandate significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, thus driving the adoption of CCS technologies as a critical tool for achieving carbon neutrality targets across power generation and industrial sectors.

Carbon Pricing Mechanisms – Policies involving carbon taxes, emissions trading systems (ETS), and cap-and-trade programs in regions like the EU, Canada, and parts of the U.S. incentivize industries to adopt CCS by assigning a financial cost to emitting CO₂, thereby promoting investment in carbon reduction technologies.

Storage and Site Safety Regulations – Regulatory frameworks such as the U.S. EPA's Class VI well regulations for geologic sequestration and similar standards under the EU CCS Directive ensure the safe and permanent storage of CO₂, addressing risks like leakage and groundwater contamination.

Permitting and Environmental Impact Assessments – Comprehensive permitting processes and mandatory environmental impact assessments (EIA) are required before the construction and operation of CCS facilities, ensuring that projects adhere to environmental and community safety standards.

Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) – Strict MRV protocols are enforced by national and international regulatory bodies to ensure accurate measurement of captured and stored CO₂, ensuring transparency, accountability, and compliance with climate commitments.

Incentive Programs and Tax Credits – Government initiatives such as the U.S. Section 45Q tax credit, EU Innovation Fund, and various state-level subsidies offer financial support for CCS projects, encouraging research, deployment, and commercialization of carbon capture technologies.

Pipeline and Infrastructure Regulations – Regulations govern the development of CO₂ transport pipelines, focusing on safety standards, land use, and right-of-way permissions to enable efficient and secure CO₂ movement from capture sites to storage locations.

Cross-Border Transport and Storage Agreements – International regulatory cooperation is essential for CCS projects involving cross-border CO₂ transport, requiring harmonized policies and agreements to manage transnational pipeline infrastructure and offshore storage sites.

Public Health and Worker Safety Regulations – Workplace safety standards established by OSHA in the U.S. and EU-OSHA in Europe govern the handling of CO₂ and associated chemicals, protecting workers from potential hazards in capture, transport, and storage operations.

Technology Qualification and Certification – Organizations like ISO and DNV provide standards and certification protocols for CCS components and systems to ensure performance, reliability, and scalability of capture and storage technologies.

Growth Opportunities & Future Outlook

Growth of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) applications is creating significant opportunities for the carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) market, particularly in regions rich in oil and gas resources. EOR involves injecting captured carbon dioxide (CO₂) into depleted oil reservoirs to increase pressure and stimulate the recovery of additional oil that would otherwise remain inaccessible. This process extends the productive life of existing oil fields used for captured CO₂, making CCS more economically attractive. As oil-producing countries and companies look for ways to boost output while addressing carbon emissions, the integration of CCS with EOR is gaining momentum as a dual-benefit solution. Moreover, EOR-supported CCS projects for broader carbon management strategies, helping to scale infrastructure for CO₂ transportation and storage that can later support other industrial emitters. The oil and gas industry's existing infrastructure, technical expertise, and capital investment capacity drive the CCS deployment through EOR. All these factors are anticipated to offer new growth opportunities for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) applications in the carbon capture and sequestration market during the forecast period.

Connect To Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A129862

Key Developments

In October 2025, Linde PLC signed an agreement with NEXTCHEM to provide carbon capture technology for the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's(ADNOC) Hail and Ghasha project. Located in the United Arab Emirates(UAE), the project is one of the world'slargest offshore sour gas developments and aims to operate with net zero emissions.

In April 2024, Chevron Corporation announced a lead investment in ION Clean Energy (ION), a Boulder-based technology company that provides post-combustion point-source capture technology through itsthird-generation ICE-31 liquid amine system.

Leading Market Players: -

Siemens A.G.

Fluor Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

TotalEnergies

Chevron Corporation

Air Liquide

Linde Plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

China National Petroleum Corporation

Carbon Engineering Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global carbon capture sequestration industry. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Energy & Power Industry:

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) in Power Generation Market Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023 - 2032

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032

Low Carbon Building Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 - 2033

Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032

Carbon Credits Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/energy-and-power

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg