Carbon Black Market Size to Grow USD 16080 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Black Market is Segmented by Type (Thermal Black, Furnace Black), by Application (Tire Rubber, Other Rubber products, Non-Tire Rubber, Ink and Coating, Plastic): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.



The global Carbon Black market size is estimated to be worth USD 16080 Million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 16080 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Carbon Black Industry:

Increased demand from the tire rubber, non-tire rubber, ink and coating, and plastic industries is what is driving the expansion of the carbon black market. Carbon black is nearly typically utilized as a filler in rubber compounds to reinforce and improve their physical qualities. Additionally, it supports rubber's volume and vulcanization. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Carbon Black market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF CARBON BLACK MARKET:

Increasing the use of carbon black in tire rubber is expected to drive the growth of the Carbon Black market. To tailor the performance characteristics of tires, carbon black is utilized in a variety of compositions with various types of rubber. For the ever-changing needs of today's drivers, engineers combine several treads and carcass grades of carbon black to improve characteristics including handling, treadwear, fuel efficiency, hysteresis, and abrasion resistance. Additionally, the tire rubber is stabilized against UV light and oxidation and is protected against fissuring and cracking thanks to carbon black's resistance to UV radiation and its role as an ozone scavenger. The addition of carbon black prevents electrostatic charging and aids in transferring heat away from some hotspots on the tire, particularly around the tread and belt. This increases the tire's lifespan and lessens thermal damage to it.

Due to consumer desire for black-colored items, the demand for black pigment from manufacturers of plastics, inks, paints, and coatings is anticipated to rise. This will result in more carbon black being used as a pigment, which in turn will fuel the Carbon Black market growth.

Products made of plastic that are used outside need to be covered by UV light in order to avoid damage. The harmful UV rays are absorbed by carbon black, which converts their energy into heat that is harmlessly diffused throughout the product. Because it boosts the strength and endurance of tires, carbon black is often employed in the sidewalls, treads, and inner liners. It is also used in a variety of industrial rubber goods that are extruded and molded, such as grommets, air springs, belts, hoses, and gaskets.

CARBON BLACK MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

The leading segment, furnace black, is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate over the projection period. This type is created by burning coal or incomplete petroleum oil in an oil furnace.

Due to the automobile industry's tremendous growth, the tire segment continues to be the most lucrative segment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the most lucrative region in the carbon black market. The increase in plastic usage in key end-use industries like construction, automotive, conductive polymers, and packaging is responsible for this region's rise.

Key Companies:

Aditya Birla

Cabot Corporation

Orion Engineered Carbonss

Black Cat Carbon Black

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC)

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Omsk

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Sid Richardson

Longxing Chemical

HUADONG RUBBER MATERIAL

BAOHUA

JINNENG

DAGUANGMING GROUP

