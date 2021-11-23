Car Security System Market will surpass US$ 33.8 Bn by 2031; Rising Cases Car Thefts will Continue Pushing Demand Globally: FMI

Future Market Insight's (FMI's) recent study on the car security system market provides in-depth insights into key factors affecting growth through 2031. The survey also highlights micro and macro-economic indicators favoring the car security systems market growth. It also forecasts the scope for expansion of the market across various segments based on product type, vehicle type, and sales channel for the next 10-years.

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest survey conducted by FMI, the global car security system market size is poised to reach US$ 11.1 Bn in 2021. Growing concerns regarding vehicle safety among users and automotive manufacturers are facilitating the growth in the market.

A swift rise in incidence of car thefts across the world is the primary factor driving the market. In response to this, the car security system market is projected to surpass US$ 33.8 Bn by 2031.

According to preliminary reports by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly 873,080 automotive thefts were reported across the U.S. in 2020, which is 9.2% more compared to 2019. This rise in number of thefts is increasing demand for vehicle theft prevention systems such as car alarms and immobilizers.

Growing automation in the automotive industry and introduction of remote operating features in next-generation vehicles are increasing the installation of security systems such as keyless access and central locking systems.

Also, the implementation of regulations mandating the installation of basic car security system in vehicles is boosting the market. Surging adoption of car security systems, especially across North America and Europe, will drive the sales at 11.8% CAGR over the forecast period (2021-2031).

In terms of product type, the passenger cars segment is projected to outpace light commercial vehicle segment. The segment is expected to account for more than 4/5th of sales through 2031. Surging demand for luxury cars and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) across the U.S., China, and India is driving the growth in the segment.

"Increasing adoption of advanced automotive electronics and integration of novel technologies such as telematics, artificial intelligence, and electronic control units (ECUs) by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are expected to accelerate the growth in the market," says a FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Car Security System Market Study

The U.S. is projected to dominate the North America market, accounting for nearly 3/4th of the overall sales in the region between 2021 and 2031.

market, accounting for nearly 3/4th of the overall sales in the region between 2021 and 2031. Italy is forecast to emerge as one of the highly remunerative markets in Europe , creating an absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 901.8 Mn by 2031-end.

is forecast to emerge as one of the highly remunerative markets in , creating an absolute dollar opportunity of around by 2031-end. India is estimated to account for the largest share in South Asia & Pacific, projecting sales at a CAGR of 13% over the assessment period.

is estimated to account for the largest share in & Pacific, projecting sales at a CAGR of 13% over the assessment period. China is expected to account for nearly 18.1% of the global revenue share, favored by the increasing demand for passenger cars in the country.

is expected to account for nearly 18.1% of the global revenue share, favored by the increasing demand for passenger cars in the country. Based on the sales channel, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to account for over 70% of the total share in the market from 2021 to 2031.

Key Drivers

Integration of smart electronic features and advanced sensors across older passenger vehicles is driving the sales of car security systems in the automotive aftermarket segment.

Surging demand for small size commercial vehicles with advanced security features from small and medium-sized enterprises, especially, across the emerging economies such as India , China , Brazil , and others is driving the sales of car security systems.

Key Restraints

High cost of installation and maintenance of car security systems and the need to replace the systems after every 4 to 5 years are factors expected to limit the sales.

Inadequate adoption of security systems in the entry-level vehicle segment to maintain the affordability of the cars across the targeted population is hampering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the global market are aiming at entering into partnership, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations to expand their production facilities. Some of the players are emphasizing on research and development (R&D) to launch high quality and advanced car security systems to gain a competitive edge. For instance:

In June 2021 , Hella, a Germany -based automotive part supplier, announced introducing a digital car key system named, "Smart Car Access." The key is in-built with ultra-wideband technology which provides complete hands-free and smartphone-based vehicle access to the user.

, Hella, a -based automotive part supplier, announced introducing a digital car key system named, "Smart Car Access." The key is in-built with ultra-wideband technology which provides complete hands-free and smartphone-based vehicle access to the user. In February 2020 , the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Japanese multinational electronic manufacturing company, announced launching a sensor-security technology which is capable of detecting malicious attacks through its sensor fusion algorithm. The product launch will assist the company to strengthen its portfolio across vehicle security.

Key players in the car security system market profiled by FMI are:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Aptiv plc

Denso Corporation

Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.,

ALPHA Corporation

Stoneridge Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG,

Valeo S.A.,

Marquardt GmbH,

I Car Srl,

Directed Inc.,

ALPS ALPINE CO. LTD

Atech Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Car Security System Market

The latest study by FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global car security system market, providing detailed insights into factor favoring the growth in the market through 2031. The study also disclosed growth projections in car security system market with detailed segmentation:

By Product Type:

Central Locking System

Car Alarm

Immobilizer

Remote Keyless Entry

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Compact



Mid-Size



Luxury



SUV

Light Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into car security system market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for car security system market between 2021 and 2031

Car security system market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Car security system market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

