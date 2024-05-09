Car as a Connected Living Ecosystem worth USD 1.5 trillion by 2035 | MarketsandMarkets

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=32781103

Car as a Connected Living Ecosystem Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 8 billion Estimated Value by 2035 USD 1.5 trillion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 54.5% Market Size Available for 2023–2035 Forecast Period 2024–2035 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion - Trillion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Connected Living (through the car) Market by Segments – In-car connectivity, Connected Energy, Connected Aftermarket, Connected Health, and other Geographies Covered Global Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Greenfield Market Key Market Drivers Advanced Technologies & Customer Propensity to Adopt

The car is emerging as the new smartphone.

Connected cars have moved beyond being data generating machines for fleet management and safety compliance. Connected cars have emerged as the golden goose for automakers, with its ability to drive continuous revenues across lifetime. The cars are capable of performing almost any function that is offered by our smartphones today and even more, offering comprehensive connected living solutions at the touch of a button. The cars can remotely unlock, drive and navigate themselves, save themselves from potential hazards and security threats, manage energy requirements, offer in-car marketplaces with integrated payment platforms, entertain passengers, take care of their health and homes, manage work diaries, civil responsibilities, and can integrate the physical and virtual realm.

The In-Car Connectivity segment is expected to dominate the digital connected living services market.

There services are expected to be available to customers at an annual cost of $1,600 by 2035. Over the next decade, OEMs must identify their connectivity and subscription revenue strategy – in-car experience is expected to earn the lion's share of revenue at 87% with health, energy, and aftermarket developing as formidable segments. However, the key challenge is to strike the right balance between subscription costs and customer willingness to pay.

The wider ecosystem of connected car offers further growth potential.

OEMs stand to gain further through developing competencies in the wider automotive ecosystem such as energy management services and connected insurance. Tesla, Hyundai, GM, and Ford are not just selling EVs but the entire spectrum of services such as renewable energy generation, energy storage, and V2G technology, required for energy independence. Tesla, GM, and JLR are leveraging connected vehicle data to offer connected insurance services underwritten by insurance companies. A third revenue stream is data monetization partnerships with various stakeholders such as cities, automotive workshops, and others. Several other revenue streams could emerge from a single connected car.

From being able to communicate with drivers, offering AR based driver assist and autonomous driving systems and automatically managed maintenance systems, to managing energy services, insurance and healthcare through the car's ecosystem. 6G connectivity, V2X technology, and VR repair and maintenance will change the way customers experience the car.

Key Market Players of Car as a Connected Living Ecosystem Industry:

Major players in the Car as a Connected Living include Mercedez Benz (Germany), BMW (Germany), VW (Germany), Stellantis (Netherlands), Hyundai (South Korea), Toyota (Japan), GM (USA), Ford (USA), Nio (China), Xpeng (China). All OEMs offer vary levels of connectivity solutions through the car.

Car as a Connected Living Ecosystem Industry Recent Developments:

In January 2024 , Mercedes Benz unveiled its AI powered MBUX Virtual Assistant.

, unveiled its AI powered MBUX Virtual Assistant. In January 2024 , Stellantis acquired Artificial Intelligence Technologies and IP from CloudMade for advanced connectivity features.

, Stellantis acquired Artificial Intelligence Technologies and IP from CloudMade for advanced connectivity features. In January 2024 , GM introduced OnStar connectivity features in Saudi Arabia .

