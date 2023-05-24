Capture precious memories on the go with the Canon EOS R100 and RF 28mm F2.8 STM

Canon's newest entry-level EOS R System mirrorless camera has been designed to effortlessly capture special moments in outstanding quality and is small enough to carry on any family adventure.

Canon also demonstrates its commitment to expanding the advanced range of RF prime lenses with the launch of the RF 28mm F2.8 STM – the smallest and lightest RF lens yet.

DUBAI, UAE, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Middle East today announces the launch of the EOS R100, tailor-made for those who want to preserve quality time spent with family and friends, perfect for capturing special occasions and lasting memories. With a 24.1 megapixel APS-C sensor and Dual Pixel CMOS AF packed into its compact and lightweight body, the EOS R100 offers stunning yet effortless image quality, perfect for shooting on the go. Accompanying the launch of the camera is the RF 28mm F2.8 STM, Canon's smallest and lightest lens in the RF range, as well as the OC-E4A, a new off-camera shoe cord for Canon's multi-function shoe.

Capture the moment

The EOS R100 features a 24.1 megapixel APS-C sensor which is several times larger than that found in a top of the range smartphone, providing a noticeable step up in image and video quality. This not only delivers impeccable colour and incredible detail, but also gives users the ability to shoot in low light conditions and achieve beautiful, authentic bokeh where the background is smoothly softened, allowing the subject to stand out.

With the intelligent autofocus of the EOS R range, the EOS R100 has Dual Pixel CMOS AF with fast and accurate subject detection, tracking people's eyes when using the viewfinder or the LCD screen, keeping up with the action and focusing on what really matters. By offering up to 6.5 fps continuous shooting with One Shot AF and 3.5 fps with Continuous AF[i], the EOS R100 helps capture that special moment.

The EOS R100 has improved video performance compared to a smartphone or DSLR, offering 4K 25p video[ii], bringing the benefits of the EOS R System to this easy-to-use, entry-level camera. It is also capable of Full HD video recording at 60 fps and 120 fps at 720p resolution, ideal for smooth slow-motion videos, which is particularly useful when getting creative with holiday content. The reliable Dual Pixel CMOS AF also enables face detection and eye tracking when recording in Full HD.

Unlock your potential

The portable design of the EOS R100 – weighing just 356g[iii] – is smaller and lighter than a traditional DSLR, perfect for those who want to shoot on the move. Its comfortable grip, electronic viewfinder, intuitive controls, and guided user interface give users the tools to be the family's very own photographer, without having to be a professional. This is supported by creative assist, making it easy to adjust background blur, brightness, contrast, and colour balance.

Users also have the option to experiment with an array of versatile accessories, such as innovative RF lenses, microphones and Speedlites, making the creative possibilities endless. Compatibility with Canon's RF and RF-S lenses in particular means users can extend their reach and get creative with fast apertures.

Seamlessly connect and share

Wi-Fi® and always-on Bluetooth® connectivity[iv] enable users to seamlessly transfer images and videos to their smartphone using the Canon Camera Connect app for instant sharing. The app also enables users to operate the camera remotely, while Bluetooth connection allows simple control with the BR-E1 remote control or a smartphone, perfect for group photos and videos.

Introducing Canon's smallest and lightest RF prime lens

The RF 28mm F2.8 STM is an extremely compact and lightweight full frame RF prime pancake lens. It has been carefully designed to be the perfect combination for cameras such as the recently launched EOS R8. It can easily fit into any kit bag or be used instead of a body cap, ideal for travel and street photographers on the move.

Its versatile 28mm focal length and fast F2.8 maximum aperture make it suitable for a variety of shooting scenarios. The fast aperture enables low light shooting and achieves a shallow depth of field for blurred backgrounds to make the subject stand out. The RF 28mm F2.8 STM includes a combined control and focus ring, enabling users to easily adjust settings and quickly switch to manual focus if required. What's more, the STM motor also allows quiet autofocus and smooth transitions between subjects.

Canon's combination of an EOS R body and RF lens enables a variety of correction options to be implemented to assist entry-level photographers and videographers, offering better image quality, and allowing for a smaller lens design. The effective placement of three high-precision plastic moulded aspheric elements achieves excellent rendering capability and compactness while also keeping the number of elements to a minimum.

As a super compact, lightweight and affordable option, the RF 28mm F2.8 STM broadens the choice of Canon's advanced prime lenses for EOS R System users, which also includes:

RF 16mm F2.8 STM

RF 24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM

RF 35mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM

RF 50mm F1.8 STM

RF 85mm F2 MACRO IS STM

Additional flexibility with Canon's new OC-E4A

The OC-E4A is Canon's new cable for the multi-function shoe, featured on several EOS R System cameras, which allows the new advanced range of accessories to be placed away from the hotshoe. It allows multi-function accessories such as Speedlites to be used off camera for correct lighting when shooting vertically to prevent shadows and reduce red eye. The OC-E4A can also provide power to devices such as microphones and it has been designed to enable use with the RF 5.2mm F2.8L DUAL FISHEYE lens.

Further details about the EOS R100 are available here: https://en.canon-me.com/cameras/eos-r100/

Further details about the RF 28mm F2.8 STM are available here: https://en.canon-me.com/lenses/rf-28mm-f2-8-stm/

EOS R100 key features:

24.1 MP APS-C sensor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF with subject detection

4K video (crop, 25p)

video (crop, 25p) Full HD 60 fps and 120 fps[v] 720p

Electronic viewfinder

Compact and lightweight body

RF 28mm F2.8 STM key features:

Slim and lightweight

Affordable wide-angle prime lens

Versatile 28mm focal length

Fast F2.8 maximum aperture

Optical quality and clever corrections

[i] When using continuous shooting in silent shutter mode, 12-bit A/D conversion is applied to RAW files.

[ii] When resolution is 3840 x 2160, image is cropped around the centre of the image sensor.

[iii] Body only.

[iv] Equipped with Bluetooth® low energy technology. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Canon Europe Ltd. is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. The Bluetooth® word, mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Canon Inc. is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

[v] AF disabled during recording.

