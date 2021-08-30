Capture every emotion in portrait: OPPO gears up for its most anticipated Reno series launch to date

The series will include three variations – Reno6 5G , Reno6 Pro 5G , and the Reno6 Z 5G – designed for trendsetting individuals, game enthusiasts and the young at heart. From stunning design details to powerful features, the Reno6 series effortlessly embodies OPPO's mission statement, 'Technology for mankind, kindness for the world'. OPPO will also unveil two True Wireless Earphones the OPPO Enco Air and OPPO Enco Buds, both equally adept at noise cancellation and battery life to ensure long-lasting immersive music experiences. A perfect accessory to the Reno6 series, the wireless earphone experience will never be the same.

The Reno6 will serve as an expert in AI Portrait Videos, heightened with a myriad of features to provide a cinematic effect. These functions will allow consumers to capture precious life moments in a professional and artistic manner, helping users preserve moments, memories, and emotions in a beautiful unique context.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO MEA said, "After the overwhelming customer response we experienced with the Reno5 series, we worked to develop an enhanced series ensuring the best camera and flash charging experience remains available to all. As with each OPPO launch, we've honed in on our customers wants and needs, especially with the Reno6's AI Portrait Video capabilities aimed to provide OPPO users superior Portrait Video Experience. The Reno6 is a testament to OPPO's commitment for providing innovative technology that will benefit the humankind, reflecting the core values of the brand."

The Reno6 series launch will reinforce OPPO's commitment to provide the GCC consumers with technology to suit their lifestyles, from ultra-connectivity of 5G to professional-like videography and imaging. OPPO's Reno6 series will add three new 5G phones to its existing portfolio of 5G smartphones, providing consumers with continually improving options to ensure they are ahead of the trend.

Available to pre-order across the MEA region on September 7th, 2021 from 7pm UAE time, the Reno6 series will be bought to life through the eyes of football superstar and OPPO brand ambassador, Mohammed Salah in the upcoming commercial, capturing 'Every emotion in Portrait'.

Additionally, fans of the brand eager for a first look can tune into an in-depth review with renowned tech influencer Omardizer, and OPPO MEA's Senior Product Manager, Tarek Zaki.

OPPO is also inviting customers to participate in the #CaptureYourEmotion competition to win a Reno6 Pro by sharing their happiest video or photo, using the hashtag and tagging @OPPOArabia. Whether it is an inanimate object, nature shots or loved ones, show OPPO how emotions are captured for a chance to win the newest phone in the series.

The commercial and virtual review will be available to watch on September 7th 2021 at 7pm, through the following links: www.facebook.com/oppo, www.youtube.com/oppoarabia and https://twitter.com/oppoarabia as well as www.youtube.com/Omardizer

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

