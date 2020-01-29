Capsule Technologies Office in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone Commercial Hub

New location will support the continued modernization and digitization of healthcare in the Middle East

ANDOVER, Massachusetts, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsule Technologies, a leading global provider of medical device integration, clinical surveillance, and patient monitoring for hospitals and healthcare organizations, announced today it opened a new office in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone expanding its presence in the Middle East region and empowering clinicians with simplified workflows and timely, actionable insights for improved patient safety. Jebel Ali Free Zone is located in the Jebel Ali area at the far western end of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), near Abu Dhabi.

The UAE government is extensively expanding and upgrading its healthcare system to develop a robust world-class healthcare infrastructure. According to Business Monitor International, healthcare expenditure in the UAE reached $17 billion in 2017 and is expected to rise to $21.3 billion by 2021. Through partnerships with leading healthcare organizations like Dubai Health Authority and Mediclinic Middle East, Capsule Technologies will help ensure the vision to implement modern, state-of-the-art healthcare technology.

In addition to providing local support from Arabic-speaking customer representatives, the new office in Dubai also positions Capsule personnel near key health systems in Saudi Arabia, where urbanization, aging demographics and a rising burden of chronic diseases are rapidly boosting the demand for healthcare. These demographic changes place the healthcare market under increasing pressure to modernize and digitize healthcare to meet that growing demand. According to a report from Colliers International, healthcare spending in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow to $160 billion by 2030.

"In regions like the Middle East, healthcare is experiencing rapid innovation through the modernization of patient service delivery and infrastructure projects," said Hemant Goel, CEO of Capsule Technologies. "Our Capsule Medical Device Information Platform captures streaming data from virtually any medical device and transforms it to context-rich information for clinical documentation, alarm management, patient surveillance, decision support and research systems. This approach helps create an environment in which enhanced patient safety and overall satisfaction are achieved through better collaboration and communication."

With more than 460 government hospitals and 225 private hospitals through Dubai and Saudi Arabia, employees in the new office will focus on expanding Capsule's sales and customer support efforts in the Middle East. The office will be located at:

JAZFA View 1819

1st Floor

Jebel Ali Free Zone

PO Box 262746

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

Established over three decades ago, the Jebel Ali Free Zone stands at the center of a unique business ecosystem in Dubai that includes nearly 100 Global Fortune 500 enterprises. The area is a free economic zone, a type of special economic zone designated by the trade and commerce administrations of various countries. The Free Zone has evolved into a trade catalyst and a smart business community and enables Capsule to bring new product offerings to the region, giving healthcare providers new and better options.

Capsule representatives are attending the Arab Health conference at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 27 to 30, 2020. Please contact us at international@capsuletech.com to arrange a meeting.

About Capsule Technologies

Capsule Technologies is a leading global provider of medical device integration for hospitals and healthcare organizations. Our Medical Device Information Platform captures streaming data from virtually any medical device and transforms context rich information to any clinical documentation, alarm management, patient surveillance, decision support and research system. End-to-end data management and connectivity supports better collaboration and communication, improves patient safety and overall satisfaction, and drives enhanced patient monitoring and continuous surveillance capabilities. Over 2,600 global clients have leveraged our platform to simplify clinical workflows and power data-driven insights throughout the hospital and across care settings. Learn more at www.capsuletech.com.

Media contact:

Nicole Rodriguez

Amendola Communications for Capsule Technologies, Inc.

(949) 520-0057

nrodriguez@acmarketingpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/952901/Capsule_logo_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.capsuletech.com



SOURCE Capsule Technologies